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Mohammed bin Rashid: 'I want UAE government to be the best in the world'

UAE Vice President opens new government season with message of ambition and resolve

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Dubai: Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called on his team to make the UAE Government the best in the world as he opened a new government season with a message of renewed determination and ambitions worthy of the nation.

Sheikh Mohammed, said in a post on his X account that he begins every government season by meeting his team and setting the direction for the period ahead.

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“At the beginning of every government season, I start my work by meeting the team. We begin, with God’s blessing, a new season with renewed spirit, strong determination and ambitions worthy of our nation,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The Vice President set out a clear objective for his government team, saying: “My message to my team: I want the UAE Government to be the best government in the world.”

He concluded his message on an optimistic note, saying: “Our next chapter will be greater, God willing.”

The message comes at the start of a new season of federal government work and follows Sheikh Mohammed’s recent emphasis on accelerating government performance, embracing artificial intelligence and digital transformation, and maintaining the UAE’s momentum in development.

At a Cabinet meeting earlier this month, Sheikh Mohammed told government teams that the UAE “does not stop”, while outlining priorities that included a major AI-driven transformation of government services and further improvements in government decision-making and efficiency.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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