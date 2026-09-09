UAE Vice President opens new government season with message of ambition and resolve
Dubai: Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called on his team to make the UAE Government the best in the world as he opened a new government season with a message of renewed determination and ambitions worthy of the nation.
Sheikh Mohammed, said in a post on his X account that he begins every government season by meeting his team and setting the direction for the period ahead.
“At the beginning of every government season, I start my work by meeting the team. We begin, with God’s blessing, a new season with renewed spirit, strong determination and ambitions worthy of our nation,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
The Vice President set out a clear objective for his government team, saying: “My message to my team: I want the UAE Government to be the best government in the world.”
He concluded his message on an optimistic note, saying: “Our next chapter will be greater, God willing.”
The message comes at the start of a new season of federal government work and follows Sheikh Mohammed’s recent emphasis on accelerating government performance, embracing artificial intelligence and digital transformation, and maintaining the UAE’s momentum in development.
At a Cabinet meeting earlier this month, Sheikh Mohammed told government teams that the UAE “does not stop”, while outlining priorities that included a major AI-driven transformation of government services and further improvements in government decision-making and efficiency.