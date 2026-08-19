UAE Vice President says humanity is measured by impact and easing suffering, not words
Dubai: The UAE will continue to make a lasting humanitarian impact and bring hope and life to people in need, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on Wednesday, marking World Humanitarian Day.
In a message reflecting on the values that have shaped the UAE’s humanitarian approach since its foundation, Sheikh Mohammed said genuine humanitarian work is measured by its impact on people rather than words or publicity.
“Life has taught me that, on the scale of humanity, presence is not measured by how loud your voice is, but by the depth of your impact,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
“Presence is not measured by those who speak about people’s suffering, but by those who alleviate it. It is not measured by appearing in newspaper headlines, but by being present in people’s lives," the Vice President stressed.
Sheikh Mohammed said humanitarianism did not need people to speak on its behalf, but people prepared to work for it.
He highlighted that humanitarian action had been embedded in the UAE’s values since its foundation under the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow Founding Fathers.
“Throughout its history, through its values, and since its foundation by Zayed the Humanitarian and his brothers, the UAE has chosen to be on the right side of humanitarian action,” Sheikh Mohammed said, adding "And, God willing, it will remain a nation that makes an impact and creates hope and life.”