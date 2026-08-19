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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid: The UAE will remain a force for hope and humanitarian action

UAE Vice President says humanity is measured by impact and easing suffering, not words

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
WAM

Dubai: The UAE will continue to make a lasting humanitarian impact and bring hope and life to people in need, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on Wednesday, marking World Humanitarian Day.

In a message reflecting on the values that have shaped the UAE’s humanitarian approach since its foundation, Sheikh Mohammed said genuine humanitarian work is measured by its impact on people rather than words or publicity.

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“Life has taught me that, on the scale of humanity, presence is not measured by how loud your voice is, but by the depth of your impact,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Presence is not measured by those who speak about people’s suffering, but by those who alleviate it. It is not measured by appearing in newspaper headlines, but by being present in people’s lives," the Vice President stressed.

Sheikh Mohammed said humanitarianism did not need people to speak on its behalf, but people prepared to work for it.

He highlighted that humanitarian action had been embedded in the UAE’s values since its foundation under the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow Founding Fathers.

“Throughout its history, through its values, and since its foundation by Zayed the Humanitarian and his brothers, the UAE has chosen to be on the right side of humanitarian action,” Sheikh Mohammed said, adding "And, God willing, it will remain a nation that makes an impact and creates hope and life.”

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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