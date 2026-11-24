Ghobash praises efforts to protect the public as Gargash reaffirms the UAE’s security
Abu Dhabi: The Federal National Council (FNC) on Tuesday praised President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his response to the recent Iranian attacks, highlighting his efforts to contain regional escalation and the work of the UAE’s armed forces and emergency services to keep citizens and residents safe.
Speaking at the opening of the fourth ordinary session of the FNC’s 18th legislative chapter, Speaker Saqr Ghobash said the President’s diplomatic outreach to world leaders helped rally international condemnation of the attacks and reaffirm the UAE’s right to defend itself.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday opened the fourth ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC) on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also attended the opening ceremony.
FNC Speaker Ghobash praised the UAE Armed Forces for their readiness and professionalism in countering the attacks and safeguarding the country’s sovereignty. He paid tribute to the UAE’s martyrs and thanked the Ministry of Interior, security agencies, emergency and crisis management authorities, and civil defence personnel for protecting the public.
He said the response showed how effectively national institutions worked together and how citizens and residents rallied behind the leadership. That readiness, he said, was built over years through planning, investment in people and institutions, and international partnerships.
Ghobash credited Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s approach to government with helping public institutions maintain their performance during the crisis. He said the UAE’s diversified economy helped the country withstand disruption and sustain growth.
Ghobash said the FNC would continue to advance the UAE’s interests through parliamentary diplomacy and stressed that Gulf security was integral to international security.
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, who also attended the FNC opening session, said in a post on X that the UAE faced exceptional circumstances with determination and confidence, drawing on the strength of its institutions and the solidarity of its people. “The UAE enjoys security, safety, dignity and prosperity, guided by an inspiring and visionary leadership, firmly established institutions and genuine national solidarity,” Gargash said.