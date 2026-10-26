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Jordan arrests three suspects in Karak church attack after three-hour gun battle

All three suspects seriously wounded in clashes with security forces; one clinically dead

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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Jordanian forces arrested three suspects after a fierce three-hour gun battle following a deadly church attack in Karak governorate.
Jordanian forces arrested three suspects after a fierce three-hour gun battle following a deadly church attack in Karak governorate.
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Dubai: Jordanian security forces arrested three suspects accused of carrying out a deadly attack on a church in the southern Karak governorate following a three-hour gun battle on Monday, authorities said.

The Public Security Directorate said specialised investigation and raid teams, working with other security agencies, located the suspects early on Monday after an extensive search operation launched following the attack on worshippers at a church in Hamoud village.

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The three suspects were found hiding in an abandoned house in Al Jadeeda village, about 4.7 kilometres from the scene of the church attack.

According to the directorate, the suspects refused to surrender and opened fire on security personnel, prompting officers to respond in accordance with the rules of engagement.

Security forces eventually brought the situation under control and arrested all three suspects, who sustained gunshot wounds during the confrontation. No injuries were reported among security personnel.

A Jordanian government source said the suspects had put up fierce armed resistance during clashes lasting approximately three hours.

All three were seriously wounded, with one reported to be clinically dead, the source said. They were transferred to hospital under heavy security.

The source said extensive intelligence and security operations had helped investigators track down the suspects, who had concealed firearms and ammunition inside the abandoned building.

Police recovered weapons and ammunition during a search of the property following the arrests.

The Public Security Directorate renewed its condolences to the families of those killed in the church attack and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

It reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Jordan's security and stability and protecting its citizens from acts of violence.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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