All three suspects seriously wounded in clashes with security forces; one clinically dead
Dubai: Jordanian security forces arrested three suspects accused of carrying out a deadly attack on a church in the southern Karak governorate following a three-hour gun battle on Monday, authorities said.
The Public Security Directorate said specialised investigation and raid teams, working with other security agencies, located the suspects early on Monday after an extensive search operation launched following the attack on worshippers at a church in Hamoud village.
The three suspects were found hiding in an abandoned house in Al Jadeeda village, about 4.7 kilometres from the scene of the church attack.
According to the directorate, the suspects refused to surrender and opened fire on security personnel, prompting officers to respond in accordance with the rules of engagement.
Security forces eventually brought the situation under control and arrested all three suspects, who sustained gunshot wounds during the confrontation. No injuries were reported among security personnel.
A Jordanian government source said the suspects had put up fierce armed resistance during clashes lasting approximately three hours.
All three were seriously wounded, with one reported to be clinically dead, the source said. They were transferred to hospital under heavy security.
The source said extensive intelligence and security operations had helped investigators track down the suspects, who had concealed firearms and ammunition inside the abandoned building.
Police recovered weapons and ammunition during a search of the property following the arrests.
The Public Security Directorate renewed its condolences to the families of those killed in the church attack and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
It reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Jordan's security and stability and protecting its citizens from acts of violence.