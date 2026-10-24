UAE President offers condolences to Jordan over church attack in Karak

Sheikh Mohamed expresses sympathy to victims’ families, wishes the injured speedy recovery
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan, during which Sheikh Mohamed expressed his sincere condolences over the victims of an attack targeting a church in Karak governorate.
Sheikh Mohamed also extended his condolences and sympathy to the people of Jordan and the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.
Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Jordan against anything that seeks to undermine its security and the safety of its citizens.
King Abdullah expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for his sincere sentiments conveyed towards Jordan and its people.