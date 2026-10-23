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UAE strongly condemns deadly church shooting in Jordan

Foreign Ministry condemns the attack in Karak and offers condolences to victims' families

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The ministry extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to Jordan and its people, and wished all those injured a speedy recovery.
The ministry extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to Jordan and its people, and wished all those injured a speedy recovery.
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned a terrorist shooting inside Hamoud Church in Jordan’s Karak Governorate that left several people dead and injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the attack and reaffirmed the UAE’s rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

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The ministry extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to Jordan and its people, and wished all those injured a speedy recovery.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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