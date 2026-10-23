Foreign Ministry condemns the attack in Karak and offers condolences to victims' families
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned a terrorist shooting inside Hamoud Church in Jordan’s Karak Governorate that left several people dead and injured.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the attack and reaffirmed the UAE’s rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.
The ministry extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to Jordan and its people, and wished all those injured a speedy recovery.