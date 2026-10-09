GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi airport and aircraft, expresses solidarity

UAE expresses condolences and support after deadly Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE denounces Houthi attacks on Saudi airport and aircraft, calls for solidarity
UAE denounces Houthi attacks on Saudi airport and aircraft, calls for solidarity

The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the attacks by the Houthi group on King Khalid International Airport and a Saudia aircraft in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which resulted in the deaths of three Saudi nationals and injuries to a number of civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Related Topics:
UAESaudi Arabiahouthi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The flydubai (flight FZ1073) Boeing 737 MAX 8 is pictured on the tarmac after landing at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod on September 30, 2026. Investigation reveals alleged attack preparations, crew intervention and questions around recruitment checks.

flydubai probe: UAE reveals 10 shocking findings

2m read
Legal measures taken in UAE over bullying of child of determination

UAE acts over bullying of child of determination

1m read
Visits to focus on early childhood provision, Emirati students, inclusive education, and Arabic language teaching and learning

What Dubai schools should prepare for KHDA checks

4m read
The footage shows a motorist driving through a red light before colliding head-on with another vehicle.

Video: Red-light violation leads to crash in Sharjah

1m read