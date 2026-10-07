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UAE strongly condemns continued Houthi targeting of Saudi civilian facilities, vessels

UAE reaffirms solidarity with Saudi Arabia amid Houthi aggression

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WAM
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UAE strongly condemns continued Houthi targeting of Saudi civilian facilities, vessels
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the Houthi group’s continued targeting of civilians and civilian and economic facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as Saudi vessels in the southern Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this continued targeting constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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