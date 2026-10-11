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UAE strongly condemns Houthi Group’s attacks on King Khalid International Airport

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia

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UAE strongly condemns Houthi Group’s attacks on King Khalid International Airport
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the attacks by the Houthi group on King Khalid International Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which resulted in the deaths of 12 people of Saudi, Egyptian, Jordanian, Syrian, Palestinian, Sudanese, American, and Bangladeshi nationalities, and injuries to hundreds of civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the Kingdom’s security and stability.

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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