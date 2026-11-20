GCC rejects media campaigns undermining member states' contributions
Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has condemned what he described as irresponsible statements and misleading media campaigns targeting the UAE by officials of the Federal Government of Somalia.
Albudaiwi said the UAE makes significant contributions to strengthening security and stability and promoting dialogue between countries.
He cited the UAE's recent hosting of a round of Russian-Ukrainian talks as evidence of its commitment to promoting regional and international peace and security.
He said the allegations against the UAE were unacceptable and sought to undermine its efforts to strengthen dialogue and cooperation at regional and international levels.
Albudaiwi reaffirmed that GCC countries remain committed to promoting security, stability and prosperity.
He stressed that the bloc categorically rejects media campaigns aimed at offending any of its member states.
Such campaigns, he said, would not affect the GCC's continued efforts to support peace and security across the region and the world.