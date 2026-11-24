Tobacco, energy drinks and sweetened beverages could fall under the new tax regime
Dubai: Kuwait has approved the Unified Excise Tax Agreement of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and its amendments under Decree-Law No. 140 of 2026, as part of efforts to harmonise tax legislation and deepen economic integration across the six-member bloc.
The agreement establishes a common legal framework for imposing and collecting excise taxes, regulating exemptions and refunds, and strengthening cooperation between tax authorities across Gulf countries.
According to the explanatory memorandum accompanying the decree-law, the agreement seeks to strengthen GCC economies, establish common legislative frameworks for economic and financial matters, and advance efforts towards regional economic unity.
Its objectives are consistent with the GCC Charter and the GCC Economic Agreement, which Kuwait ratified under Law No. 5 of 2003.
The decree-law, issued by Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday, ratifies the original agreement signed in Riyadh on November 27, 2016, and its amendment signed on June 1, 2025, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).
The agreement comprises nine chapters and 29 articles, covering the imposition, collection and administration of excise taxes on designated goods.
It establishes rules for determining taxable values and applicable rates, identifying when tax payments become due and specifying the circumstances under which payments may be suspended.
The agreement also outlines the responsibilities of taxpayers, procedures for collecting taxes, and conditions governing tax refunds and exemptions.
Businesses subject to excise tax will be required to comply with licensing and registration requirements, maintain accounting records and submit tax returns in accordance with the relevant regulations.
Additional provisions govern inspections, monitoring procedures and the use of distinctive markings on taxable goods.
The agreement establishes mechanisms for exchanging information between GCC tax authorities, requiring that such information remain confidential.
It also encourages member states to develop electronic services to facilitate tax compliance and improve administrative cooperation.
Article 22 establishes a framework for imposing administrative fines for violations, while Article 23 defines tax evasion and allows individual member states to identify additional offences and determine applicable penalties.
Taxpayers will retain the right to challenge decisions through established objection and appeal procedures, including seeking recourse through competent local courts.
The agreement's final provisions address interpretation, dispute resolution, amendments and procedures governing its entry into force.
Kuwait is the last of the six GCC countries to advance the introduction of excise tax through its domestic legislative process, with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar having already implemented excise tax regimes.
The decree-law takes effect upon publication in the Official Gazette, although a specific date for the introduction of excise tax collection in Kuwait has not been confirmed.