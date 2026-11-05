Move prohibits airport staff from recording, sharing images of sensitive facilities
Dubai: Kuwait has banned employees and personnel working at Kuwait International Airport from taking photographs, recording videos or broadcasting live from their workplaces, warning that violators will face legal action.
The General Civil Aviation Authority issued the directive on Thursday, under Circular No. 60 of 2026, signed by its acting Director-General Saad Al Otaibi, according to Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas.
The ban applies to all employees and entities operating at Kuwait International Airport and prohibits the use of mobile phones, cameras or other technological devices for photography, recording or live streaming within work areas.
Under Article 1 of the circular, the restrictions cover airport aprons, passenger terminals, administrative and technical buildings, and all other facilities and premises belonging to the authority.
The directive also prohibits photographing or publishing internal documents and correspondence, as well as information relating to security procedures, security systems, inspection checkpoints and surveillance cameras.
Aircraft movements and airport operational activities are also covered by the restrictions.
The DGCA said the measures were introduced because Kuwait International Airport and its associated facilities are vital infrastructure of a sensitive nature.
The authority said the restrictions were necessary to protect the privacy of airport employees and passengers, safeguard sensitive facilities and ensure the proper functioning of airport operations.
Article 2 of the circular stipulates that any violation will result in legal accountability under Kuwait's applicable laws, regulations and administrative decisions.
The directive took effect immediately upon its issuance on November 5, with instructions to circulate it to all departments and sectors operating under the DGCA and at Kuwait International Airport.
The circular is based on Kuwait's Civil Service Law, the Civil Service System, the Civil Aviation Law issued in 2025 and the Civil Service Commission's 2021 code of conduct for government employees.
The restrictions apply specifically to airport employees and entities operating within the airport, rather than imposing a general ban on passengers taking photographs.