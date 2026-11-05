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Kuwait bans photography, filming and live streaming at international airport

Move prohibits airport staff from recording, sharing images of sensitive facilities

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait has banned photography, filming, and live streaming at its international airport to protect security, privacy, and ensure smooth operations.
Kuwait has banned photography, filming, and live streaming at its international airport to protect security, privacy, and ensure smooth operations.
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Dubai: Kuwait has banned employees and personnel working at Kuwait International Airport from taking photographs, recording videos or broadcasting live from their workplaces, warning that violators will face legal action.

The General Civil Aviation Authority issued the directive on Thursday, under Circular No. 60 of 2026, signed by its acting Director-General Saad Al Otaibi, according to Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas.

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The ban applies to all employees and entities operating at Kuwait International Airport and prohibits the use of mobile phones, cameras or other technological devices for photography, recording or live streaming within work areas.

Ban covers airport facilities and operations

Under Article 1 of the circular, the restrictions cover airport aprons, passenger terminals, administrative and technical buildings, and all other facilities and premises belonging to the authority.

The directive also prohibits photographing or publishing internal documents and correspondence, as well as information relating to security procedures, security systems, inspection checkpoints and surveillance cameras.

Aircraft movements and airport operational activities are also covered by the restrictions.

Protecting security and privacy

The DGCA said the measures were introduced because Kuwait International Airport and its associated facilities are vital infrastructure of a sensitive nature.

The authority said the restrictions were necessary to protect the privacy of airport employees and passengers, safeguard sensitive facilities and ensure the proper functioning of airport operations.

Legal action against violators

Article 2 of the circular stipulates that any violation will result in legal accountability under Kuwait's applicable laws, regulations and administrative decisions.

The directive took effect immediately upon its issuance on November 5, with instructions to circulate it to all departments and sectors operating under the DGCA and at Kuwait International Airport.

The circular is based on Kuwait's Civil Service Law, the Civil Service System, the Civil Aviation Law issued in 2025 and the Civil Service Commission's 2021 code of conduct for government employees.

The restrictions apply specifically to airport employees and entities operating within the airport, rather than imposing a general ban on passengers taking photographs.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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