Parents and students are urged to check the ministry's official channels for exam updates
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Education has denied the authenticity of a timetable for first-term examinations for the 2026–2027 academic year that has been circulating on social media groups for several days.
The ministry confirmed that it had neither issued an official circular to schools containing the timetable nor published it through its official channels.
Responding to an enquiry about the circulating timetable, the ministry said the information was inaccurate and was not based on any official circular issued by the ministry.
It urged parents and students to refrain from sharing unverified examination timetables or information and to obtain updates concerning examinations exclusively through its official channels.