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UAE education ministry denies circulating first-term exam timetable

Parents and students are urged to check the ministry's official channels for exam updates

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The ministry confirmed that it had neither issued an official circular to schools containing the timetable nor published it through its official channels.
The ministry confirmed that it had neither issued an official circular to schools containing the timetable nor published it through its official channels.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Education has denied the authenticity of a timetable for first-term examinations for the 2026–2027 academic year that has been circulating on social media groups for several days.

The ministry confirmed that it had neither issued an official circular to schools containing the timetable nor published it through its official channels.

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Responding to an enquiry about the circulating timetable, the ministry said the information was inaccurate and was not based on any official circular issued by the ministry.

It urged parents and students to refrain from sharing unverified examination timetables or information and to obtain updates concerning examinations exclusively through its official channels.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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