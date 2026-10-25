Nedumbassery police registered a case against Ajas Muhamad, a Kozhikode native, for allegedly obstructing Customs officials from carrying out their duties.

The issue came into focus after a man staged a sit-in protest at Nedumbassery airport in Kerala when Customs officials directed him to pay tax on a new iPhone 18 Pro he had brought from overseas, according to media reports.

Dubai: Travellers bringing new mobile phones into India from abroad may face questions from Customs officials over whether the devices qualify as personal effects or are subject to customs duty.

The incident raises a common question for Indian residents and expatriates returning home with expensive smartphones: Can you bring a new iPhone from abroad without paying customs duty?

Officials also pointed out that Ajas already had another iPhone that he used personally. The newly arrived device was brand-new and unregistered, according to the report.

Ajas reportedly argued that he should not have to pay tax because the phone was intended for his personal use. Customs officials rejected his argument, saying exemptions applied to phones that had been used personally by their owners for a period of time.

Can you bring an iPhone to India duty-free?

India’s Baggage Rules 2026, which came into effect on February 2, 2026, do not specify a separate duty-free allowance for mobile phones.

Used personal effects are generally eligible for duty-free entry, subject to the applicable rules. However, a new phone bought overseas may be treated differently from a device already being used by the traveller.

The distinction matters: saying a phone is intended for personal use does not, by itself, guarantee that it will be exempt from customs duty.

Travellers carrying a new or additional phone should be prepared to explain its purchase and intended use. Whether duty applies will depend on the circumstances and the applicable Customs provisions.

What is India’s duty-free allowance for travellers?

Under the Baggage Rules 2026, eligible Indian residents, tourists of Indian origin and certain foreign nationals arriving in India by air or sea can bring goods worth up to ₹75,000 under the general duty-free allowance, subject to the rules.

The general allowance for foreign-origin tourists is ₹25,000. Different provisions apply to other categories of travellers, including crew members.

This allowance covers eligible goods and is not a separate exemption for every item a passenger carries. Travellers should not assume that a new phone is automatically duty-free simply because it is for personal use or because its value falls within the general allowance.

The treatment of a phone will depend on the applicable baggage provisions, including whether it qualifies as a used personal effect and how Customs assesses the item.

Does carrying a used phone make a difference?

A phone that a traveller already owns and regularly uses may qualify as a personal effect, subject to the applicable rules.

A newly purchased, unused phone can raise different questions, particularly if the traveller is already carrying another phone for personal use.

However, the media report about the Nedumbassery incident should not be interpreted as establishing a blanket rule that every new phone attracts duty or that a phone must be used for a specific period to qualify for an exemption. Travellers should check the applicable Customs provisions for their circumstances.

What should you do if you buy an iPhone abroad?

Indian travellers purchasing an iPhone or another expensive smartphone overseas should keep the following points in mind:

Keep the purchase invoice: It can help establish the phone’s purchase price and where it was bought.

Distinguish between an existing phone and a new purchase : A phone already in regular use may be treated differently from a newly purchased device.

Do not assume personal use guarantees an exemption : Customs officials determine whether the applicable conditions are met.

Check the applicable allowance : The general duty-free allowance is not a phone-specific exemption.

Declare goods when required : If you are carrying goods on which duty is payable, use the Red Channel and follow Customs instructions rather than assuming the item is exempt.

Seek clarification before travelling: Check the latest rules with Indian Customs if you are bringing a new or additional high-value phone.

Red Channel or Green Channel: Which should you use?

Passengers arriving in India must choose the appropriate Customs channel.

The Green Channel is for passengers who have no dutiable or prohibited goods to declare and meet the relevant conditions.

The Red Channel is for passengers carrying goods that must be declared, including goods liable to customs duty or otherwise requiring declaration.

If you are unsure whether a newly purchased phone is eligible for duty-free entry, seek guidance from Customs officials. Choosing the Green Channel should not be treated as a way to avoid declaring an item when declaration is required.

What Indian iPhone buyers should remember

For travellers returning to India with an iPhone bought abroad, the important question is not simply whether the phone is for personal use. It is whether the device qualifies for an exemption under the applicable baggage rules.