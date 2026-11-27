YouTube confirms Samay Raina's historic achievement in paid memberships
Dubai: Indian comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina has become the first creator worldwide to reach one million paid channel members on YouTube, setting a new benchmark for the platform's creator community.
YouTube confirmed the milestone in a post on the Google India blog, highlighting Raina's ability to build an engaged audience through comedy, chess-related content, and interactive entertainment.
YouTube credited the comedian with building a strong online community, citing his conversations with chess grandmasters and the popularity of his online show India's Got Latent.
Raina's achievement also reflects the growing popularity of paid channel memberships in India, where audiences are increasingly supporting creators through exclusive subscriptions.
According to YouTube, more than 1.2 million fans in India purchased at least one channel membership in June 2026. Membership revenue for Indian creators also recorded year-on-year growth of more than 25 percent during the same month.
Raina offers three paid membership options on his channel: Samay Ke Dost at Rs59 per month, Samay Ke Khaas at Rs599 and Silent Supporter at Rs1,999.
His channel has more than 12.4 million subscribers, while the one million paid members represent a significant additional level of audience support.
The milestone comes after a challenging period following the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent in February 2025.
The issue arose after a remark by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode sparked widespread criticism. Several police complaints were filed against Allahbadia, Raina and other participants. Those involved later issued apologies.
Raina subsequently removed the show's episodes from his YouTube channel and stepped away from the format.
He later returned with his stand-up special Still Alive, marking an important step in his comeback. In 2026, India's Got Latent returned for a second season in partnership with Netflix.
During the season finale, Raina spoke about the uncertainty surrounding the show's future and the difficulties he experienced during that period.
His latest achievement marks a major moment in his career, demonstrating the strength of his audience following and the growing influence of India's digital creator economy.