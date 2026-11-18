On March 3, the court let Allahbadia resume The Ranveer Show, provided it maintained “morality and decency” and was suitable for viewers of all ages. His passport was returned in late April, after the Assam and Maharashtra governments told the court their investigations were complete. YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who also appeared on the episode, approached the Supreme Court separately to have an Assam FIR against him quashed or moved to Mumbai. He had already secured anticipatory bail from the Gauhati High Court.