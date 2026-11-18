The show, is called Pakistan's Got Latent and was announced on November 9
Pakistan now has its own version of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. The show, Pakistan’s Got Latent, was officially announced on November 9 and has not released any episodes yet. The makers have been building interest with a series of promotional clips on Instagram.
Who’s on the panel
The makers have revealed a four-member judging panel: influencer Sharahbil Siddiqui, stand-up comedian Usman Mazhar, Muzzamil Mesiya and Pakistani TV personality Mathira. The promos also confirm some celebrity guests. Adnan Shah Tipu, known for Suno Chanda and Dar-E-Nijat, is set to appear, along with Feroze Khan and Humaima Malick.
The show also got an early push on November 11, when comedians Shakeel Siddiqui and Rauf Lala and actor Rakhi Sawant posted shout-outs for it. In the latest promo, Mathira is seen objecting to a contestant using abusive language. That is a familiar flashpoint for anyone who followed the Indian original.
The show it’s modelled on
Raina launched India’s Got Latent in 2024 as an irreverent talent show where comedians and guests roast contestants. It drew a large online following. It also drew repeated criticism for its crude language and edgy humour, which eventually led to police cases and court proceedings.
The Allahbadia episode
The biggest controversy came in February 2025. During an episode, guest panellist and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made a crude remark to a contestant about their parents. An FIR was registered on February 10 by Guwahati Police against multiple influencers, including Allahbadia. More FIRs followed in Maharashtra, Assam and Rajasthan. Raina responded by taking all the show’s episodes off YouTube.
The case reached the Supreme Court. On February 18, the court shielded Allahbadia from arrest across the FIRs and ordered him to surrender his passport to the investigating officer at the Thane nodal cyber police station. In earlier hearings, the court had described the show’s language as offensive and questioned whether such vulgarity could be defended as artistic freedom.
On March 3, the court let Allahbadia resume The Ranveer Show, provided it maintained “morality and decency” and was suitable for viewers of all ages. His passport was returned in late April, after the Assam and Maharashtra governments told the court their investigations were complete. YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who also appeared on the episode, approached the Supreme Court separately to have an Assam FIR against him quashed or moved to Mumbai. He had already secured anticipatory bail from the Gauhati High Court.
The disability jokes case
Raina faced a second legal challenge over jokes about people with disabilities. The Cure SMA Foundation of India objected to comedians mocking how poor patients with spinal muscular atrophy depend on fundraising to afford treatment. The petition also alleged that Raina had ridiculed a person with such a disability.
The Supreme Court issued notice on the plea on May 5, 2025, and asked the Mumbai Police Commissioner to ensure the comedians appeared, warning of coercive action if they did not. On August 25, the court directed Raina and four other comedians to publish apologies on their YouTube channels and social media handles. The order came from a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. In his apology affidavit, Raina cited his philanthropic work as evidence of a genuine commitment to social causes.
The comeback
After more than a year away, Raina brought India’s Got Latent back for a second season. It premiered on June 20, 2026, and streams on Netflix India and YouTube at the same time.