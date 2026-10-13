Maya Gupta documented her year-long quest online and reportedly won $10,000 for charity
An Indian woman’s year-long mission to meet YouTube star MrBeast has culminated in a face-to-face meeting and a $10,000 reward to support her community work.
Maya Gupta, from Surat in Gujarat, met the popular content creator on the 365th day of her challenge, according to reports. The reward is worth approximately Rs957,000.
Gupta began the initiative with a simple goal: to get the attention of MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson. She documented her progress on social media, counting down the days and encouraging people to follow her journey.
What started as a personal mission gradually attracted an online following. Through her Instagram account, @mayaforbeast, Gupta regularly posted updates as she worked towards meeting the YouTube star.
By Day 361, she was counting down the final four days of the challenge, reflecting on how a journey that had begun on her own had grown into an effort supported by online followers.
Her campaign also focused on helping people in her local community. Gupta shared content about feeding those in need, giving the year-long initiative a charitable purpose beyond meeting the internet personality.
In September, Gupta said she had been contacted and asked to share her email address and WhatsApp details. The development raised hopes among her followers that the long-awaited meeting would take place.
The reported encounter eventually came on the final day of the challenge, when MrBeast gave her $10,000 to support her community work.
MrBeast is known for elaborate online challenges, large cash giveaways and philanthropic projects. His videos frequently feature competitions and prizes, as well as initiatives aimed at helping individuals and communities.
Gupta’s story highlights how social media can help turn a personal goal into a public campaign, attracting attention and support along the way.
For the Indian creator, the 365-day countdown ended with the meeting she had been working towards — and financial support for the community initiatives she had been documenting.