Hardik Pandya wins $100,000 after beating MrBeast, donates entire amount

Instead, he decided to donate all of the amount to dogs in need and underprivileged kids as revealed by MrBeast. Pandya has a net worth of around Rs 98 crore (Dh 37.91 million) according to News18.

Pandya, who is known for his power hitting in limited-overs cricket, showed that his timing could also come in handy in a different sporting challenge. However, the Indian all-rounder didn’t use the money for his own benefit.

The challenge between MrBeast and Pandya was simple: the first to hit three home runs would walk away with $100,000. Jimmy, famously known as Mr Beast, had some experience with baseball from his high school days.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.