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Hardik Pandya wins $100,000 after beating MrBeast, donates entire amount

MrBeast loses to Hardik Pandya in home run contest, prize money goes to charity

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Mr Beast and Hardik Pandya
Mr Beast and Hardik Pandya
via Instagram

Dubai: YouTube star MrBeast came up short against India all-rounder Hardik Pandya in a $100,000 (Dh 367,250) home run challenge, with the cricketer sealing victory with the decisive hit.

In his latest video, MrBeast brought together some of the biggest names in sport, including basketball great LeBron James, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and Pandya. Indian YouTuber CarryMinati was also present.

The challenge between MrBeast and Pandya was simple: the first to hit three home runs would walk away with $100,000. Jimmy, famously known as Mr Beast, had some experience with baseball from his high school days.

Nevertheless, Pandya made the early running, taking a 2-1 lead and putting the YouTube star under pressure.

MrBeast, however, fought back to level the score at 2-2, setting up a tense finish. Pandya held his nerve and struck the third home run to complete the challenge and claim the prize.

Pandya, who is known for his power hitting in limited-overs cricket, showed that his timing could also come in handy in a different sporting challenge. However, the Indian all-rounder didn’t use the money for his own benefit.

Instead, he decided to donate all of the amount to dogs in need and underprivileged kids as revealed by MrBeast. Pandya has a net worth of around Rs 98 crore (Dh 37.91 million) according to News18.

For MrBeast, one of YouTube’s biggest creators, the contest ended in defeat, while Pandya walked away with the $100,000 win and give it to the needy.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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