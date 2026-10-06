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Hardik Pandya recreates iconic World Cup pose with MrBeast and CarryMinati

Cricket meets YouTube: Hardik Pandya joins MrBeast and CarryMinati for viral pose

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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MrBeast, the world’s most subscribed YouTuber with more than 500 million subscribers, joined Hardik Pandya and CarryMinati to recreate the Indian cricketer’s famous celebration.
MrBeast, the world’s most subscribed YouTuber with more than 500 million subscribers, joined Hardik Pandya and CarryMinati to recreate the Indian cricketer’s famous celebration.
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Hardik Pandya has recreated one of his most famous celebrations, but this time he had some unusual company.

The Indian cricket star was joined by MrBeast and popular Indian creator CarryMinati as the trio recreated Hardik Pandya’s famous hands out shrug celebration.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is the most subscribed YouTube creator in the world and became the first individual creator to cross 500 million subscribers earlier this year. CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, is one of India’s biggest YouTubers.

MrBeast shared the picture as part of a collection from his recent visit to India, which also included meetings with several other celebrities.

The photograph quickly started attracting attention on social media because it brought together three huge names from completely different worlds.

But for cricket fans, the pose itself has a story.

Why is Hardik Pandya’s celebration famous?

Hardik first made the shrug celebration particularly famous after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados.

The gesture, similar to the shrug popularised by social media star Khaby Lame, came after a difficult few months for Hardik, who had faced plenty of criticism during his first season as Mumbai Indians captain.

India’s World Cup triumph changed the mood completely.

Hardik played a crucial role in the final against South Africa, including bowling the decisive final over, before celebrating India’s victory with the now familiar pose.

He later brought it back after India won the Champions Trophy in Dubai and again following India’s 2026 T20 World Cup triumph over New Zealand. Free Press Journal

Now MrBeast and CarryMinati have joined him.

MrBeast also met several other big Indian names during his trip, including Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. The American YouTuber attended an event linked to the upcoming Ramayana film and later shared photographs from his time in India. Variety India

But for cricket fans, the Hardik photo was the standout crossover.

One of India’s biggest cricket stars, one of India’s biggest YouTubers and arguably the world’s most famous YouTuber, all recreating a celebration that has become closely associated with Hardik Pandya.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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