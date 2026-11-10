PV Sindhu's curious comment about Hardik Pandya after celebrating Diwali together

Olympic star Sindhu shares a sweet moment with Hardik Pandya's family
Two of India's biggest sporting stars came together for Diwali celebrations, but it was PV Sindhu's comment about Hardik Pandya that caught everyone's attention.
The two time Olympic medallist shared a photograph on Instagram featuring herself, her husband Venkata Datta Sai, Hardik and his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma.
The celebrations also included Hardik's son Agastya, whom Sindhu affectionately referred to as little Agu.
But what made the post special was Sindhu's comment about seeing a side of the Indian cricket star that made her smile.
"Ringing in Diwali with HP, Mahieka and little Agu. Got to see a side of HP that made me smile, and Mahieka was her usual beautiful self. Some things are sweeter in person," she wrote.
But what exactly did Sindhu mean?
The badminton star did not explain what she meant by seeing a side of Hardik that made her smile.
Whether she was referring to something about his personality or a particular moment during the celebrations remains unclear.
However, her affectionate message offered a glimpse of the friendship between the two Indian sporting stars away from their respective sports.
Hardik also shared photographs from his Diwali celebrations with Mahieka and Agastya.
The Indian allrounder was seen enjoying the festivities with his family.
One photograph showed Hardik applying a tilak to Mahieka's forehead while Agastya stood beside them.
The pictures offered another glimpse of the cricketer's personal life away from the pressure of international cricket.
Sindhu has plenty to celebrate on the badminton court as well.
The former world champion recently won the women's singles title at the Hylo Open in Germany on November 1, defeating Denmark's Line Højmark Kjærsfeldt 21–12, 21–14 in the final.
It was her second title of the season, following her Japan Open triumph in July.
Hardik, meanwhile, has been recovering from a shin injury that has kept him away from competitive cricket.
For now, though, it was a celebration away from their sporting careers that brought the two Indian stars together.
And Sindhu's affectionate message added a personal touch to the occasion.