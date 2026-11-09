MS Dhoni's Diwali photos go viral, fans thank his wife

The pictures quickly drew attention, with fans flooding the comments section to thank Sakshi for sharing the family moments and giving them a fresh look at Dhoni. The former India captain, who generally keeps a low profile away from cricket, rarely features in public social media posts.

Dhoni remains one of Indian cricket’s most followed figures, even after retiring from international cricket in 2020. He continues to turn out for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where his appearances remain a major talking point among supporters.

One comment in Hindi read: “Iss se Achha Diwali Gift kya hi ho Sakta hai” (What can be a better gift than this). The post already has over 1.5 million likes in less than 24 hours.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.