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MS Dhoni's Diwali photos go viral, fans thank his wife

Rare family moments of MS Dhoni light up Diwali for fans

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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Sakshi Singh Dhoni and MS Dhoni
Sakshi Singh Dhoni and MS Dhoni
via Instagram

Dubai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Diwali celebrations gave his fans a reason to smile after wife Sakshi shared a rare glimpse of the former India captain with their family.

Sakshi posted a series of pictures on Instagram featuring herself, Dhoni and their daughter Ziva as they celebrated the festival of lights. Keeping the caption simple, she wrote: “Happy Diwali”.

The pictures quickly drew attention, with fans flooding the comments section to thank Sakshi for sharing the family moments and giving them a fresh look at Dhoni. The former India captain, who generally keeps a low profile away from cricket, rarely features in public social media posts.

“Thank you so much Maam for this post,” one fan commented.

Another wrote: “We need more pictures like these! Pure happiness in one frame!”

A third fan summed up the excitement, saying: “Seeing Thala is the real diwali gift”.

One comment in Hindi read: “Iss se Achha Diwali Gift kya hi ho Sakta hai” (What can be a better gift than this). The post already has over 1.5 million likes in less than 24 hours.

Dhoni remains one of Indian cricket’s most followed figures, even after retiring from international cricket in 2020. He continues to turn out for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where his appearances remain a major talking point among supporters.

While his appearance for the next IPL season remains unclear, fans cherish any update they receive of the World Cup winning captain.

Nevertheless, the Diwali pictures offered fans a rare family update, with many hoping Sakshi would share more such moments in the future.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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