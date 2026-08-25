The group used hiding places, tunnels and other tactics to stay ahead of the officers
Dubai: YouTube creator MrBeast has put a high-stakes twist on the traditional game of hide-and-seek, taking on 100 Indiana State Police troopers in a 12-hour search filmed at a military training facility in southern Indiana.
The challenge featured MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, and four friends attempting to avoid capture as troopers searched for them throughout the Muscatatuck Urban Training Centre. The roughly 20-minute video was released on August 22 under the title “I Got Hunted By 100 Real Cops”.
The rules were straightforward. MrBeast and his four companions had to remain free for the full 12 hours to keep the $500,000 prize. If all five were captured before the deadline, the money would go to the Indiana State Police.
The group used hiding places, tunnels, decoys, and other tactics to stay ahead of the officers. The elaborate setting included a mock urban training area, giving the challenge a backdrop resembling a small town.
The police eventually captured all five participants, with about 90 minutes remaining on the clock. The Indiana State Police therefore claimed the $500,000 prize.
The participating troopers were off duty and took part in the production. Indiana State Police said the project also highlighted different aspects of police operations, including K-9 teams and emergency response units. The agency was compensated for the use of its equipment during filming.
The video quickly drew millions of views, crossing 40 million views within its first few days. Its rapid reach reflects the enormous audience of Donaldson, who has more than 514 million subscribers on YouTube and remains the platform’s most-followed creator.
The challenge is part of MrBeast’s broader style of large-scale YouTube productions, which often combine competition, elaborate locations and substantial cash prizes to create entertainment-focused videos.