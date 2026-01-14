Chris Hemsworth and MrBeast explore Abu Dhabi's new attractions

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi opened in November
Just in case you needed even more temptation to put Abu Dhabi on your list of places to visit next, this is your clarion call. Thor (aka Chris Hemsworth) is in the UAE capital and was last seen checking out all the fun stuff at the recently-opened Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and teamLab Phenomena.
And he wasn’t alone. He was taking in the sights with Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast. See a video of their trip to the site below:
The American YouTuber landed in the UAE just last week for the 1 Billion Followers Summit. Hemsworth, who became Abu Dhabi’s brand ambassador in November, has been discovering the gems the emirate has to offer.
Mr Beast immersed himself in the experience, posing with falcons and fossils, walking around with his partner Thea Booysen, and stepping into an immersive feature by teamLab.
He also posted a clip with Hemsworth on social media captioned: “I swear he kinda looks like @chrishemsworth.”
Look around the next time you are exploring Abu Dhabi - who knows, you could run into these two!
