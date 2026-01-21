GOLD/FOREX
How to explore Abu Dhabi like Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky: Ferrari World and surfing top their must-visit

So, where exactly did the Hemsworth-Patakys go? Here’s a peek at their favourite stops

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
3 MIN READ
Hollywood stars and power couple Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have joined forces with Experience Abu Dhabi to talk up the UAE capital as a must-visit tourist destination
Supplied

Dubai: Looking for a family getaway that’s equal parts adventure, culture, and just plain fun?

Take a page out of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s travel diary — Abu Dhabi is clearly their go-to spot for making memories with the kids.

“I love travelling to Abu Dhabi with the kids because there’s so much on offer,” says Hemsworth in a statement.

“From heart-pumping thrills to calm, immersive, educational moments, it’s a place where we can actually be together. Experiencing nature, culture, and adventure reminds us what really matters: time shared, moments made, memories locked in.”

Elsa agrees: “Abu Dhabi has this beautiful balance: adventures for the kids, cultural experiences for the adults, and endless opportunities for the whole family to connect and enjoy time together.”

So, where exactly did the Hemsworth-Patakys go? Here’s a peek at their favourite stops:

1. CLYMB Abu Dhabi

Indoor climbing? Check. Skydiving? Check. Heart-pounding family fun? Double check. On Yas Island, the Hemsworth kids tested their limits while mom and dad tackled climbing routes and the skydiving chamber. Beginners or pros, everyone can take on the challenge here.

2. Surf Abu Dhabi

On Hudayriyat Island, Chris, Elsa, and the kids tried surfing in controlled waves. Perfect for first-timers or anyone just looking to splash around, the facility offers food, drinks, and zero pressure — basically the best way to tick “new sport” off your family bucket list.

3. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Speed demons, unite! With rides for all ages, families can bounce from adrenaline-pumping rollercoasters to gentler attractions for little ones. Basically: full-throttle fun for everyone — no one gets left behind.

4. Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

Chris Hemsworth and tribe are also big fans of superheroes, cartoon chaos, and pure colour. From Batman to Scooby-Doo and The Flintstones, this indoor park is a must-visit for them. Yas Water World is also another pit stop.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
