Dubai: Looking for a family getaway that’s equal parts adventure, culture, and just plain fun?
Take a page out of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s travel diary — Abu Dhabi is clearly their go-to spot for making memories with the kids.
“I love travelling to Abu Dhabi with the kids because there’s so much on offer,” says Hemsworth in a statement.
“From heart-pumping thrills to calm, immersive, educational moments, it’s a place where we can actually be together. Experiencing nature, culture, and adventure reminds us what really matters: time shared, moments made, memories locked in.”
Elsa agrees: “Abu Dhabi has this beautiful balance: adventures for the kids, cultural experiences for the adults, and endless opportunities for the whole family to connect and enjoy time together.”
So, where exactly did the Hemsworth-Patakys go? Here’s a peek at their favourite stops:
Indoor climbing? Check. Skydiving? Check. Heart-pounding family fun? Double check. On Yas Island, the Hemsworth kids tested their limits while mom and dad tackled climbing routes and the skydiving chamber. Beginners or pros, everyone can take on the challenge here.
On Hudayriyat Island, Chris, Elsa, and the kids tried surfing in controlled waves. Perfect for first-timers or anyone just looking to splash around, the facility offers food, drinks, and zero pressure — basically the best way to tick “new sport” off your family bucket list.
Speed demons, unite! With rides for all ages, families can bounce from adrenaline-pumping rollercoasters to gentler attractions for little ones. Basically: full-throttle fun for everyone — no one gets left behind.
Chris Hemsworth and tribe are also big fans of superheroes, cartoon chaos, and pure colour. From Batman to Scooby-Doo and The Flintstones, this indoor park is a must-visit for them. Yas Water World is also another pit stop.
