Weekend in Abu Dhabi: Follow Chris Hemsworth's itinerary

6 things that'll give you a taste of adventure - and a glimpse into a superstar's holiday
If the thought of adventure sizzles your blood, this is one itinerary you won’t want to miss. Chris Hemsworth – who we like to call Thor – is a relatively new brand ambassador for Abu Dhabi Tourism (Experience Abu Dhabi) and was recently in the UAE to explore what that meant.
Post trip he said: “I love travelling to Abu Dhabi with the kids because there’s so much on offer. From action-packed thrills to calm, immersive and educational moments, Abu Dhabi has it covered. Experiencing nature, culture, and adventure together reminds us of what really matters: time shared, moments made, memories locked in.”
His wife, Elsa Pataky, is also quite taken by the emirate. She said: “Abu Dhabi has this beautiful balance: thrilling adventures for the kids, cultural experiences for the adults, and endless opportunities for the whole family to connect and enjoy time together.”
Always wanted to travel like a superstar? Well, we are going to tell you exactly how you can discover the capital of the UAE like the Marvel superhero and his family.
Follow the Hemsworths to…
Haven’t gone skydiving before but the idea gives you a thrill? Check out CLYMB, where you get to try it in a super safe indoor environment. There are also climbing walls where the Hemsworths exercised their muscles (easy and hard routes are available, so don’t worry about previous experiences).
From Dh235
Yeah, Chris does a good impression of a surfer dude – and he was seen in action at Surf Abu Dhabi, on Hudayriyat Island. Follow him into the waters, where mundo waves often lap at the shore, and you can get both classes and real-time riding the waves.
Sessions can be tailored to different abilities – in case you want this to be an introduction for the kiddos.
From Dh350 (Discovery Surf Sessions, 45 mins)
You may want to carry some ear plugs (and some honey) on this one for not only are you going to hear others squealing in delight, you might find yourself doing it too. There’s something for every level of adrenaline-junkie here, so wear your most comfortable shoes, grab those plugs, and head over a for a fast ride.
From Dh345 (online)
What’s up doc? Jump into a land full of your favourite Looney Tunes characters – who will stop for a pic or two – and check out others such as Scooby Doo and The Flintstones, too. Themed rides and interactive experiences mean you’ll leave with a very, very happy bunch of kids.
From Dh345
Step into art isn’t a superfluous statement at this lab where digital art installations respond to your every move. You become the artist and the artwork here.
Dh150 (per adult); Dh50 (4-12 year old); Free for those under 4
For an interesting (and new) way to discover the UAE’s history and its rich heritage of pearl diving, step into Yas Waterworld where you’ll find slides and rides that’ll make you forget everything except what’s top-most on your agenda: having fun.
From Dh295
