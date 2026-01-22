Ras Al Khaimah Art 2026 Festival: Things to do this weekend, Jan 23-25

From immersive feasts to workshops that'll teach you a new skill, it's fun all the way
Want to feel like you’ve been on holiday but don’t have the time for a vacay? Drive down to Ras Al Khaimah Art 2026 Festival, which will mark its second weekend between Jan 23 and Jan 25. With events that range from immersive food experiences to pet-friendly activities, you are looking at downtime that’ll leave you refreshed.
Here’s a look at all the fun stuff waiting for you at Ras Al Khaimah Art 2026 Festival over the next few days:
Sample your way through the cobbled streets of Porto with Chef Tiago Pazzini from Chama, in Portugal. Here, you’ll experience the flame-touched flavours that Porto is most famous for. The spread is part of The Hidden Table, which brings immersive food trips to the city during the fest.
This weekend, you’ll see shows including:
Grammy-nominated composer Roger Ryan’s live set
The band Madam
Pop singer Maz
‘Voices in the Dark’ monologue by Alana Hicks
‘The Mannequin’ mime performance by James SCARR
Showcases by RAK Academy
An outdoor movie screening
That’s right everyone, including the pooch, is invited for a day of fun. With the fam – the littles and the Gramps and Grandmas – you can:
Take part in the Family Talent Show, an open-stage moment for singing, dancing, storytelling, and creative performances
Take part in the Family Fun Walk with complimentary T-shirts and medals for the first 150 participants.
Wondering what you can do with your fur baby?
Well, you could:
Check out the Best Pets Competition outside The Fort, where pups compete in categories such as ‘Best Grooming’, ‘Best Rescue’, and ‘Best Tail-Wagger’.
Dogs and their hoomans can also wander through the village together on dog-friendly art and heritage tours
Try an expert-led dog training session and a high-energy agility course with the K-9 Unit.
Mime Masterclass led by James SCARR (Jan 24) will introduce you to the art of mime and storytelling through movement, expression, and stillness.
Plaster tile making (Jan 24) will teach you about the principles of Islamic geometry through moulding and casting
Paper quilling sessions (Jan 24) show you how to transform simple strips into intricate, decorative forms.
3D calligraphy masterclass (Jan 25) layers paper, leather, and wood into striking compositions
Block-printing workshop (Jan 25), inspired by ancient civilisations, where you create your own tote bags.
Register via www.rakart.ae to secure your spots.
When: Until February 8
Where: Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village, Ras Al Khaimah
Price: Experiences are priced individually
