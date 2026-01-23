Discover art, workshops, food and history at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village
Dubai: Walking through Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village during the Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival feels like stepping into another world. Time slows down here. The air carries whispers of a different era.
This abandoned pearling village has been transformed into possibly the biggest open-air gallery in the UAE. From January 16 to February 8, 2026, the historic site hosts 106 artists from 42 countries for its 14th edition.
Al Jazeera Al Hamra was once home to thousands of people who made their living from pearling. The buildings caved to the passing of time.
Today, those same structures breathe with new life. A careful conservation programme has restored the village beautifully and sensitively. The restoration respects what came before while making space for contemporary art.
Walking through each bayt, you can feel time in every crevice. Erosion has worn down the walls over decades. Yet the essence remains. These were once kitchens and bedrooms. Families gathered here. Children played in these courtyards.
The walls are made of coral blocks. Thousands of seashells line each house. Palm fronds and mangrove beams form the ceilings. Gypsum and traditional materials complete the structures.
Now fairy lights twinkle throughout the village. People stroll between installations. Art fills the spaces where daily life once unfolded.
There's a sunset viewing spot within the festival that captures everything magical about this place. From this viewing point, you can see the horizon as the sun dips into the distance.
Below you stretches the entire festival. The coastal town spreads out in all directions. The coral walls glow in the golden light. People wander through the pathways, discovering art around every corner.
It feels like watching history and the present merge into one beautiful moment.
This year marks a special milestone. The festival introduces the emirate's first contemporary art biennale. Curator Sharon Toval organized the exhibition into four thematic pavilions exploring spirituality, craft, heritage, women's narratives and future horizons.
Standout pieces include Hannan Abu-Hussein's towering installation made from dowry blankets. Kawita Vatanajyankur's performance-based works examine labour and gender roles.
The carefully curated art pieces are definitely the festival's charming point. But it's the entire preserved architecture that makes the experience unforgettable.
Imagining that this used to be someone's daily life creates a feeling of pride and intrigue. That doorway led to the coast where fishermen departed each morning. That courtyard hosted family gatherings. Those walls sheltered generations of pearl divers.
The festival encourages participation beyond simply viewing art. Free guided tours let visitors meet participating artists and curators. They explain how the theme of "Civilisations" has been interpreted through different art forms.
Hands-on workshops invite visitors to try Arabic calligraphy, embroidery, photography, fabric art and light painting. Led by practising artists, these sessions offer a personal way to engage with both traditional and contemporary practices.
Heritage tours trace the village's past as a pearling community. Guides explain who lived in each house, how it was built and what materials were used. You learn about the trading history and daily rhythms that once defined this place.
The Barasti Market brings together local artisans, designers and food vendors. Visitors can buy handmade jewellery, crafts, contemporary art and photography directly from creators.
Fashion stalls sell distinctive garments and traditional Emirati clothing. Oud and perfume vendors fill the air with rich scents. The restored souq area features shops and galleries open throughout the festival and winter season.
The Design Gallery doubles as an exhibition space and gift shop for featured artists. Smaller stores focus on locally made, eco-friendly crafts. Souvenir stalls near exhibition exits make it easy to take home mementos.
Food takes centre stage through curated pop-up dining experiences. "The Hidden Table: Tales from the Village" brings limited-seat dinners that blend gastronomy with storytelling.
Highlights include open-fire cooking from Portugal's Chama, Mediterranean cuisine from Bungalo34, and a closing collaboration with Michelin-starred Restaurant Pine from Northumberland, UK. Prior booking is required.
There's something profound about experiencing contemporary art within these ancient walls. The contrast shouldn't work, but it does. Modern installations gain depth when surrounded by centuries-old coral blocks. Traditional architecture feels more alive when hosting cutting-edge creativity.
The festival proves that preservation doesn't mean freezing a place in amber. Al Jazeera Al Hamra hasn't been turned into a sterile museum. It's become a breathing, living space where past and present coexist beautifully.
Entry to the festival is free. Ticketed experiences start from Dh50. The Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival runs until February 8 at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village.
Whether you come for the art, the food, the workshops or simply to wander through history, this festival offers something rare. It's a chance to experience how carefully preserved heritage can beautifully be turned into a canvas.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox