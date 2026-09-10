Bipasha Basu says she found worms in a new Isopure container, calls on Maharashtra's FDA: 'You are our only hope'

The actor tagged Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe directly in her post
Dubai: Bipasha Basu has raised a food-safety concern after saying she found what appeared to be tiny worms inside a newly opened container of the nutrition brand Isopure, and has publicly appealed to a senior Maharashtra government official to look into it.
The actor posted a video to her Instagram Story on Thursday showing the contents of the container, zooming in on small moving specks she identified as worms. "This Isopure is full of worms... tiny tiny worms. The new dabba that we've opened is full of worms," she said in the video.
Basu tagged Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, directly in the post. "You are our only hope... so we don't get spoilt or adulterated stuff in everything that we purchase," she wrote, alongside a folded-hands emoji.
Mundhe is the IAS officer responsible for food-safety enforcement in the state, including inspections and action against establishments found violating hygiene and safety standards. He had not responded publicly to Basu's post as of the time of writing.
Basu's claim has not been independently verified. It isn't clear from the video alone whether the contents are in fact worms, what the batch or purchase details of the specific container were, or whether any formal inspection has been initiated as a result of her post.
Isopure has not issued a public statement in response. No recall, product alert or regulatory notice has been reported by any Indian food safety body in connection with this claim.
Given the seriousness of a contamination allegation involving a named consumer product, this piece will be updated if either Isopure or the Maharashtra FDA responds.
Basu prepares for her return to screen work. She is set to appear in Hansal Mehta's upcoming crime thriller series Barabanki, reportedly already in production in Mumbai. It marks her first acting role in roughly six years, since the 2020 series Dangerous.