For a few years around the turn of the millennium, that couldn't-look-away energy was exactly why she was everywhere. She popped up in music videos that were inescapable on Indian TV at the time, crossed over into modelling, briefly ran with a Charlie's Angels-style show, and got her Bollywood moment through Vikram Bhatt's Raaz alongside Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea. Her turn in the song Aapke Pyaar Mein is the specific image most people still associate with heroine of those music-video moments that outlived the film cycle around it and became its own cultural artifact.