Will Mohammed Shami make an India comeback?

Shami strengthened his case, claiming impressive figures of 4/30 in a Ranji match
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina believes Mohammed Shami could soon return to the national team, drawing parallels with Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s comeback at the age of 36. Raina praised Bhuvneshwar’s discipline and commitment to fitness, expressing optimism that Shami could also earn another opportunity with consistent performances in domestic cricket.
Shami strengthened his case for a comeback on Sunday, claiming impressive figures of 4/30 as Bengal bowled Delhi out for 240 on the opening day of their Group C Ranji Trophy 2026-27 encounter at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani.
Raina highlighted the hard work and professionalism that helped Bhuvneshwar return to the Indian setup.
“Making it to the Indian team at the age of 36 shows character. He has been a very disciplined bowler and a very process-driven guy who has worked really hard on his body,” Raina said.
The former India batter also expressed confidence in Shami’s prospects, pointing to the fast bowler’s recent performances in domestic cricket.
“Absolutely, I think he (Mohammed Shami) has done well and played good domestic cricket too. Now it is Bhuvi’s turn, aur Shami bhi aa rahe hai piche piche, tension mat lijiye (Shami is also right behind him, so don’t worry),” Raina added.
Shami, meanwhile, has welcomed Bhuvneshwar’s return to the national team, stressing that players who consistently perform and demonstrate their ability deserve opportunities at the highest level.
Speaking after Bengal’s Ranji Trophy match against Delhi, Shami expressed happiness at seeing his former teammate get another chance to represent India after a prolonged absence.
“A person should keep going on hope alone,” Shami told Revsportz. “Look at the skill he has. It’s not as if he hasn’t been talking to anyone or anything like that. That doesn’t mean you should keep a talent out for a long time. I’m happy for him because this has come after such a long time.”
Shami also pointed to Bhuvneshwar’s consistent performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), arguing that hard work and ability should be rewarded.
“He (Bhuvneshwar) has also delivered performances consistently in the IPL. If someone is working hard, showing their skill and has the potential, why shouldn’t they be playing? Everyone deserves a chance to perform,” he said.
Shami last represented India in the 2025 Champions Trophy, while his most recent Test appearance came in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia. Since then, he has continued to feature in domestic cricket as he looks to work his way back into the national setup.
However, his performances in the IPL have raised concerns. The experienced pacer claimed just 18 wickets in 22 matches across the 2025 and 2026 seasons, conceding runs at an economy rate of 10 runs per over.
Fitness and form have frequently been cited as factors behind Shami’s prolonged absence from the Indian team. The fast bowler, however, insisted that outside criticism no longer affects him, emphasising that his focus remains on performing whenever he gets an opportunity.
“People perhaps enjoy looking and passing comments more. They say the rhythm isn’t there, that he doesn’t look fit, or whatever else. It doesn’t bother me. I’m on the ground, I’m playing, and I’m playing wherever I’m given a chance. The rest is your job,” Shami said.