India's Mohammed Shami bids farewell to Test cricket

Shami finishes his career with 229 wickets from 64 Tests, including six five-wicket hauls. Renowned for his ability to move the ball both ways and trouble batters with his accuracy, he proved effective in different conditions and against some of the world's strongest batting line-ups.

The 36-year-old announced his decision in an emotional video posted on Instagram, marking the anniversary of his Test debut on November 6, 2013.

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing the curtain down on a 13-year international career in which he established himself as one of the country's finest pace bowlers.

Shami made an immediate impact when India faced the West Indies in Kolkata in November 2013. He claimed nine wickets for 118 runs across the match, helping India secure victory. His ability to generate reverse swing and maintain an upright seam made him a major threat, even on his debut.

Reflecting on his journey, Shami said the India Test cap had given him his identity and described the past 13 years as a journey filled with highs, setbacks and injuries.

Shami last represented India in Test cricket at the inaugural World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2021. His retirement brings an end to a career that saw him become a key member of India's pace attack, particularly in overseas conditions.

He will continue playing limited-overs cricket, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic competitions. He also indicated that he could play longer-format domestic matches if required to maintain his fitness.

While stepping away from Test cricket, Shami confirmed that he has no plans to retire from the game altogether.

He also said the support of cricket fans had played a major role in his career, adding that he would always be grateful for their encouragement.

“I did fall, I got hurt and I got injured. But I stood up again for this badge,” he said, thanking his coaches, trainers, physiotherapists, support staff and fans for standing by him.

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