Rashid Khan creates history in Sharjah, becomes first bowler to take 200 T20I wickets

At 28, Rashid Khan is miles ahead of his rivals and has years to extend his historic tally
Sharjah Cricket Stadium has witnessed some unforgettable moments in cricket history.
Who can forget Sachin Tendulkar's legendary Desert Storm innings against Australia in 1998? It remains one of the most iconic performances at the venue.
Now, 28 years later, another remarkable chapter has been added to Sharjah's rich cricketing history.
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has become the first bowler to claim 200 wickets in men's T20 Internationals, achieving the historic milestone against Zimbabwe on Thursday.
The 28 year old leg spinner achieved the remarkable milestone during Afghanistan's second T20I against Zimbabwe at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Rashid reached the landmark when he dismissed Zimbabwe opener Tadiwanashe Marumani in what was his 120th T20I appearance.
Interestingly, Rashid made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo back in 2015. Eleven years later, he has reached the historic milestone against the same opposition.
What makes Rashid's achievement even more impressive is the gap between him and the other leading wicket takers in men's T20I cricket.
England's Adil Rashid is second on the list with 171 wickets from 153 matches, meaning the Afghan superstar has reached 200 wickets despite playing 33 fewer matches.
Hong Kong's Ehsan Khan and New Zealand's Ish Sodhi are next with 165 wickets each, followed by former New Zealand captain Tim Southee with 164.
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga completes the top six with 163 wickets.
And Rashid's dominance is not limited to international cricket.
Rashid is also the leading wicket taker in overall T20 cricket, which includes international matches and domestic franchise leagues.
He has claimed an extraordinary 742 wickets from 551 matches, becoming the only bowler to cross the 700 wicket mark in the format.
West Indies spinner Sunil Narine is his nearest competitor with 658 wickets from 617 matches, followed by former West Indies all rounder Dwayne Bravo, who took 631 wickets in 582 games.
South African spinner Imran Tahir is next with 593 wickets, while West Indies all rounder Andre Russell has 540.
For a bowler who made his international debut as a teenager in 2015, reaching 200 T20I wickets is another extraordinary chapter in an already remarkable career.
And at just 28, Rashid has plenty of time to extend a record that may take years for another bowler to surpass.