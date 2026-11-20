His white-ball opportunities then became limited, while uncertainty grew over his preparation and training. The report also suggested that the team management was unhappy with the amount of bowling he completed during his break, with his pace also coming under scrutiny during the subsequent series against Sri Lanka.

However, questions over his place had been building for months. According to Times of India, the situation began to change when Siraj requested a break from the two T20Is in Ireland after playing the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June. The BCCI subsequently confirmed that he had been withdrawn from the Ireland and England T20I squads on workload-management grounds.

The decision came as a surprise given Siraj’s recent importance to India’s Test attack. Last year, he had delivered a memorable performance in the fifth Test against England at The Oval, taking nine wickets in the match to help India draw the series 2-2. With Bumrah being managed carefully, Siraj appeared to have established himself as a leader of the pace attack.

Dubai: Mohammed Siraj’s omission from India’s playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand has raised questions about how the team management has handled one of its most experienced fast bowlers.

The issue now is not simply whether Siraj should have played in Wellington. It is whether the team management has clearly communicated its plans to a bowler who has been one of India’s most dependable Test performers.

The contrast between Siraj’s contribution at The Oval and his current uncertainty is striking. He has repeatedly stepped up when India needed him, particularly during periods when Bumrah was unavailable. His experience and ability to maintain pressure over long spells remain valuable assets.

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, however, defended the selection. He said the team had picked its best combination with all five days of the Test in mind, rather than focusing only on the opening conditions. India’s other pace options were preferred alongside Bumrah, while Siraj watched from the sidelines.

Sunil Gavaskar also described the omission as baffling, while former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin said Siraj deserved better consideration and hoped the decision would be explained to him with clarity and respect.

Siraj’s schedule in recent weeks has hardly offered a settled preparation. He has moved between domestic cricket, the Centre of Excellence, India A duties and the ODI squad in New Zealand, while his role in the senior Test side remains uncertain.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.