Mohammed Siraj's omission sparks debate over team management's communication
Dubai: Mohammed Siraj’s omission from India’s playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand has raised questions about how the team management has handled one of its most experienced fast bowlers.
The debate goes beyond a single selection call, with concerns over communication, workload planning and the uncertainty surrounding his role since he asked for a break from the Ireland tour.
The two-Test series against New Zealand began on November 19 in Wellington. Siraj was left out despite India opting for a four-man pace attack, with Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj preferred.
The decision came as a surprise given Siraj’s recent importance to India’s Test attack. Last year, he had delivered a memorable performance in the fifth Test against England at The Oval, taking nine wickets in the match to help India draw the series 2-2. With Bumrah being managed carefully, Siraj appeared to have established himself as a leader of the pace attack.
However, questions over his place had been building for months. According to Times of India, the situation began to change when Siraj requested a break from the two T20Is in Ireland after playing the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June. The BCCI subsequently confirmed that he had been withdrawn from the Ireland and England T20I squads on workload-management grounds.
His white-ball opportunities then became limited, while uncertainty grew over his preparation and training. The report also suggested that the team management was unhappy with the amount of bowling he completed during his break, with his pace also coming under scrutiny during the subsequent series against Sri Lanka.
Siraj’s schedule in recent weeks has hardly offered a settled preparation. He has moved between domestic cricket, the Centre of Excellence, India A duties and the ODI squad in New Zealand, while his role in the senior Test side remains uncertain.
The decision to leave Siraj out of the Wellington Test drew criticism from several former India players. Ravi Shastri questioned why the pacer was overlooked when pace, skill and seam movement were important selection factors.
Sunil Gavaskar also described the omission as baffling, while former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin said Siraj deserved better consideration and hoped the decision would be explained to him with clarity and respect.
India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, however, defended the selection. He said the team had picked its best combination with all five days of the Test in mind, rather than focusing only on the opening conditions. India’s other pace options were preferred alongside Bumrah, while Siraj watched from the sidelines.
The contrast between Siraj’s contribution at The Oval and his current uncertainty is striking. He has repeatedly stepped up when India needed him, particularly during periods when Bumrah was unavailable. His experience and ability to maintain pressure over long spells remain valuable assets.
The issue now is not simply whether Siraj should have played in Wellington. It is whether the team management has clearly communicated its plans to a bowler who has been one of India’s most dependable Test performers.