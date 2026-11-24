India skipper comes under fire for his conservative approach, and not for first time
India skipper Shubman Gill has come under fire from former cricketers for his decision to settle for a draw in the first Test against New Zealand, despite 15 overs remaining and only five wickets to get.
Speaking during the post-match presentation, Gill explained that India's management had prioritised keeping the pace attack physically fresh ahead of the second Test, which begins just three days later. The Indian captain also questioned whether extending the game by another five to 10 overs would have significantly improved their chances of forcing a result.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan was, however, scathing in his observation. "This is incredible … So 5 wkts have never fallen in the last hour before !!!!!!," Vaughan wrote on X on Tuesday.
His sarcastic response directly challenged Gill's assessment that a handful of additional overs would have made little difference to the outcome. Vaughan's observation also brought the tactical aspect of India's decision into focus, given that the visitors were still mathematically in contention for a win when the match was called off.
Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad also criticised India's approach. In a post on X, Prasad expressed disappointment over India's failure to win the second Test against Sri Lanka earlier this year, where they failed to take 20 wickets despite enforcing a follow-on after declaring their first innings at 503/9, and now the Wellington Test. He blamed the team's defensive approach and inappropriate selection for potentially jeopardising India's chances of qualifying for the WTC final.
“Disappointed with India not being able to win the second Test match in Sri Lanka and again today. According to me it is an inappropriate and very defensive strategy and has possibly cost India a chance of qualifying for the WTC finals again. Not because of talent but because of inappropriate Team selection to pick 20 wkts,” Prasad said, bringing into focus the omission of Mohammed Siraj from the side.
Former India cricketer and 1983 ODI World Cup winner Madan Lal also expressed disappointment with the result. "Look, I genuinely feel India should have won this match. We bowled for almost a day and a half and still couldn't bowl New Zealand out. At some point, you have to question whether there was a slight lack of penetration from our bowlers. A day and a half is a long time, especially when the ball was turning, and we had opportunities to take wickets. We had our chances, but we failed to capitalise on them," Madan Lal told ANI.
"Apart from [Jasprit] Bumrah, I didn't really feel the other bowlers were creating enough pressure or threatening to take wickets. They bowled well in the first innings, but in the second innings, it didn't quite look like India were pushing hard enough for a win. I felt we should have been more attacking and taken the initiative," he added.
Amid all the noise, the one thing that has stood out repeatedly has been Gill’s defensive captaincy. Even during India’s tour to England, Gill was seen setting orthodox fields and changing fields reactively to plug the gaps after the damage had been done, which was in sharp contrast to Ben Stokes’ attacking field placements. Incidentally, the former England skipper posted a meme of a person reacting as if he’s taken aback, in response to Gill’s explanation of calling off the Test match against New Zealand early.
Against Sri Lanka in the second Test, where India managed to snatch a draw from the jaws of victory, Gill was severely criticised for having fielders on the ropes instead of keeping more close-in fielders in a bid to pressure the batters into making mistakes. And now, against New Zealand, it has been the same story with him.
As a result, India have been dealt a significant bow to their hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 final. The drawn encounter at Wellington saw India's points percentage (PCT) drop from 51.52 to 50.00, leaving them with five wins, four defeats and three draws from 12 matches as they languish in fourth place. Australia climbed to second place with an unchanged PCT of 69.23, overtaking New Zealand, whose percentage fell to 66.67 following the result, while South Africa occupy the top spot.
This has left Gill with no margin for error in India’s remaining fixtures. India have one more Test against New Zealand before hosting Australia in a five-match series.