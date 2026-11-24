Former India cricketer and 1983 ODI World Cup winner Madan Lal also expressed disappointment with the result. "Look, I genuinely feel India should have won this match. We bowled for almost a day and a half and still couldn't bowl New Zealand out. At some point, you have to question whether there was a slight lack of penetration from our bowlers. A day and a half is a long time, especially when the ball was turning, and we had opportunities to take wickets. We had our chances, but we failed to capitalise on them," Madan Lal told ANI.