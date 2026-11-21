Former captain defends India's selection process after Siraj omission
Dubai: Former India captain Kapil Dev has backed the national selection system after Mohammed Siraj was left out of the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand, saying the responsibility for selection decisions rests with the selectors and team management.
Siraj’s omission from the opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, which began on Thursday, has raised questions, particularly given his contributions to India’s pace attack. However, Dev urged former players and others to leave the decision to those entrusted with selecting the team.
“People like us should not comment. If the group of people who have that responsibility, they should answer. I think they are doing a great job. We can’t make everybody happy,” Dev said.
The 1983 World Cup-winning captain also defended the selection process, stressing that one decision should not become a reason to criticise the system.
“You can’t criticise a system. The system is built like that and let’s say Indian cricket is doing good, that’s more important,” he added.
Dev made it clear that he has a personal liking for Siraj but said that should not influence decisions about the team’s playing XI.
“I like him, but I think it’s the selectors who have to pick, the captain has to pick and the manager has to pick. Our liking and disliking should not matter — it’s a matter of how the organisation is planning,” he said.
India opted for a four-man pace attack in Wellington, with Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj making the XI. Washington Sundar was selected as the specialist spin option, with Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja missing out.
India captain Shubman Gill acknowledged that leaving out Siraj was a difficult call, explaining that the team had spent considerable time discussing the combination. Gill also pointed out that the pacer had performed well in the preceding ODI series.
Siraj has been one of India’s key Test bowlers and is the team’s leading wicket-taker in the current World Test Championship cycle. His absence from the opening match has therefore attracted considerable attention.
While several former players questioned the decision, Dev chose to back the people responsible for team selection, reiterating that the team’s overall planning and performance should take priority over individual preferences.