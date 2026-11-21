India captain Shubman Gill acknowledged that leaving out Siraj was a difficult call, explaining that the team had spent considerable time discussing the combination. Gill also pointed out that the pacer had performed well in the preceding ODI series.

“I like him, but I think it’s the selectors who have to pick, the captain has to pick and the manager has to pick. Our liking and disliking should not matter — it’s a matter of how the organisation is planning,” he said.

“People like us should not comment. If the group of people who have that responsibility, they should answer. I think they are doing a great job. We can’t make everybody happy,” Dev said.

Siraj’s omission from the opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, which began on Thursday, has raised questions, particularly given his contributions to India’s pace attack. However, Dev urged former players and others to leave the decision to those entrusted with selecting the team.

Dubai: Former India captain Kapil Dev has backed the national selection system after Mohammed Siraj was left out of the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand, saying the responsibility for selection decisions rests with the selectors and team management.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.