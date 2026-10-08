Kapil Dev has a warning for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and it involves Vinod Kambli

'Give him three years': Kapil Dev's warning over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is just 15, but breaking records is already becoming a habit.
The Indian batting sensation has won the IPL Orange Cap, smashed a remarkable century in the Under 19 World Cup final and recently added an Asian Games gold medal to his growing list of achievements.
Naturally, comparisons with some of India's greatest cricketers have already begun.
But former India captain Kapil Dev believes everyone should be a little more patient.
And to explain why, the 1983 World Cup winning captain has brought up the example of another enormously talented Indian cricketer of the past, Vinod Kambli.
Speaking to Indian media, Kapil acknowledged Sooryavanshi's ability but questioned whether it was too early to predict how successful he would eventually become.
“It's too early. Does he have the ability? Yes. But there have been so many in cricket who came with so much ability, then faded out,” Kapil said.
He then brought up Kambli.
“Look at Vinod Kambli. What we will say about that?”
It was an interesting example, particularly considering Kambli's journey in Indian cricket.
For those unfamiliar with his story, Vinod Kambli was once considered one of India's most promising batting talents.
He was Sachin Tendulkar's childhood friend, and the two famously shared a 664 run partnership in school cricket in Mumbai.
Both eventually went on to represent India.
Kambli made a sensational start to his international career, scoring consecutive double centuries in Test cricket.
At one stage, he appeared destined for a long and successful career.
But things did not quite work out that way.
While Tendulkar went on to become one of cricket's greatest batters, Kambli played just 17 Tests for India, with his final appearance in the format coming in 1995.
Interestingly, Kambli finished his Test career with an average of 54.20, a remarkable number considering how early his career ended.
And that is the point Kapil was trying to make.
Talent alone does not guarantee longevity.
Sooryavanshi has already achieved extraordinary things for someone his age.
In February, he smashed 175 from just 80 balls against England in the Under 19 World Cup final, helping India lift the trophy.
He followed that with a sensational IPL 2026 campaign for Rajasthan Royals, scoring 776 runs in 16 matches to finish as the tournament's leading run scorer.
More recently, he became the youngest Indian to win an Asian Games gold medal as India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the men's cricket final in Japan.
But Kapil believes the real test will come over the next few years.
“Vaibhav is 15 years old. Give him another three years, then we will talk.”
Kapil also pointed out that a player's lifestyle and thinking can change considerably during those years.
He believes how Sooryavanshi develops as a person will be just as important as what he achieves on the cricket field.
Kapil also spoke about India's search for its next great batting superstar.
Indian cricket has been blessed with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have entertained fans for years.
But finding someone capable of performing at the highest level for 10 or 15 years is not easy.
Kapil said he is always looking for the next young player who can eventually take over from Kohli.
Sooryavanshi certainly has the talent, but he is still at the beginning of his international journey.
Despite being part of India's T20I setup, the teenager faces competition from established openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.
For now, Kapil's message is simple.
Let the youngster enjoy his cricket. Let him grow, learn and develop without placing enormous expectations on his shoulders.
Because cricket has seen many talented youngsters arrive with great promise.
Not everyone has managed to stay at the top.
And at just 15, Sooryavanshi has plenty of time to write his own story.