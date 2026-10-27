Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's younger brother smashes 14 fours in century

The teenager could feature again in the third T20I in Wellington on Tuesday, with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan ruled out as he continues to recover from a low-grade right adductor strain.

Vaibhav is currently part of India’s tour of New Zealand. He made his international debut earlier this year and featured in the second T20I against New Zealand on October 24, scoring four runs off eight balls as India won by four wickets.

The century was Ashirwad’s third big hundred in four months. On June 13, he scored 103 off 87 balls while representing Cricket Academy Tajpur according to Jansatta. Later that month, he smashed 168 off 119 deliveries for Rishabh-11 against Vaishali-11, hitting 19 fours and six sixes.

Ashirwad’s innings included 14 fours and four sixes, giving him a strike rate of more than 122. The photograph also caught attention because he appeared to be wearing a helmet belonging to his elder brother, with the Indian tricolour and BCCI logo visible on it.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.