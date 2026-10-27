GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's younger brother smashes 14 fours in century

10-year-old Ashirwad scores 107 not out, dons brother's Indian helmet

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and brother
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and brother
via Facebook and AFP

Dubai: While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is representing India on the international stage, his younger brother Ashirwad is making headlines of his own after scoring an unbeaten century in a local cricket match.

The 10-year-old struck 107 not out off 87 balls on October 25, helping his team secure a two-wicket victory, according to his father, Sanjeev Sooryavanshi, who shared the scorecard and a photograph on Facebook.

Ashirwad’s innings included 14 fours and four sixes, giving him a strike rate of more than 122. The photograph also caught attention because he appeared to be wearing a helmet belonging to his elder brother, with the Indian tricolour and BCCI logo visible on it.

The century was Ashirwad’s third big hundred in four months. On June 13, he scored 103 off 87 balls while representing Cricket Academy Tajpur according to Jansatta. Later that month, he smashed 168 off 119 deliveries for Rishabh-11 against Vaishali-11, hitting 19 fours and six sixes.

His latest performance adds to the growing attention around the Sooryavanshi family, with Vaibhav already making his mark in Indian cricket at just 15.

Vaibhav is currently part of India’s tour of New Zealand. He made his international debut earlier this year and featured in the second T20I against New Zealand on October 24, scoring four runs off eight balls as India won by four wickets.

The teenager could feature again in the third T20I in Wellington on Tuesday, with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan ruled out as he continues to recover from a low-grade right adductor strain.

India currently lead the series 2-0.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts as he walks back to the pavilion having lost his wicket for 14 runs during the second Twenty20 (T20) international cricket match between England and India at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-east England on July 4, 2026.

Sooryavanshi could play after unfortunate Kishan news

1m read
VIrendar Sehwag sees himself in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Virender Sehwag praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

2m read
Kapil Dev warns Vaibhav, brings up Vinod Kambli

Kapil Dev has a warning for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

3m read
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is only 15, but breaking records is already becoming a habit.

At 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks another India record

2m read