Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's younger brother smashes 14 fours in century

10-year-old Ashirwad scores 107 not out, dons brother's Indian helmet
Dubai: While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is representing India on the international stage, his younger brother Ashirwad is making headlines of his own after scoring an unbeaten century in a local cricket match.
The 10-year-old struck 107 not out off 87 balls on October 25, helping his team secure a two-wicket victory, according to his father, Sanjeev Sooryavanshi, who shared the scorecard and a photograph on Facebook.
Ashirwad’s innings included 14 fours and four sixes, giving him a strike rate of more than 122. The photograph also caught attention because he appeared to be wearing a helmet belonging to his elder brother, with the Indian tricolour and BCCI logo visible on it.
The century was Ashirwad’s third big hundred in four months. On June 13, he scored 103 off 87 balls while representing Cricket Academy Tajpur according to Jansatta. Later that month, he smashed 168 off 119 deliveries for Rishabh-11 against Vaishali-11, hitting 19 fours and six sixes.
His latest performance adds to the growing attention around the Sooryavanshi family, with Vaibhav already making his mark in Indian cricket at just 15.
Vaibhav is currently part of India’s tour of New Zealand. He made his international debut earlier this year and featured in the second T20I against New Zealand on October 24, scoring four runs off eight balls as India won by four wickets.
The teenager could feature again in the third T20I in Wellington on Tuesday, with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan ruled out as he continues to recover from a low-grade right adductor strain.
India currently lead the series 2-0.