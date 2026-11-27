Emotional Siraj sparks debate over team management's selection choices
Dubai: Former India spinner Murali Kartik has questioned the team management's decision to leave Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, raising concerns about the fast bowler's lack of opportunities across formats.
During a discussion on Sony Sports Network, cameras appeared to show Siraj looking emotional while sitting in the dressing room, prompting Kartik and former India captain Ajinkya Rahane to discuss his reaction.
"Is he crying?" Kartik asked, as Rahane responded that he was unsure.
Kartik suggested that Siraj appeared emotional, describing the fast bowler as someone who was deeply invested in playing for India.
The former spinner also spoke about how different players deal with being left out of the team, saying that while some accept the decision, others are desperate to take the field regardless of physical discomfort.
Recalling his own experience in the Indian dressing room, Kartik said Siraj appeared to be the kind of bowler who would give everything for the team whenever given an opportunity.
He also questioned the management's decision to include Siraj in the touring squad if there was no clear intention to play him.
"With the numbers you've seen so far, I am surprised. For what reason? Either don't keep him in the team at all then," Kartik said.
He added that if the management had concerns about Siraj's current form, his bowling in training or other aspects of his performance, it should have reconsidered selecting him for the tour.
Kartik questioned the purpose of taking an additional player on an overseas tour without giving him opportunities to contribute.
Siraj has been an important part of India's pace attack across formats, making his absence from the playing XI a talking point among former players and cricket followers.
Kartik's comments have brought renewed attention to the challenges faced by players competing for limited places in India's international teams, particularly during demanding overseas tours.