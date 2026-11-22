Kartik and Sreeleela were first reported to be in a relationship in March 2025, after they began shooting for filmmaker Anurag Basu's romantic musical. Speculation gained momentum when Sreeleela attended a celebration hosted by Kartik for his sister, Kritika Tiwari. Around the same time, Kartik's mother, Mala Tiwari, sparked curiosity at the IIFA Awards by saying the family wanted a doctor as his future wife, prompting fans to connect the remark with Sreeleela, who has a medical background.