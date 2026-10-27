Kartik Aaryan shares Harry Kane's Hindi-speaking video after Ballon d'Or triumph

'Champion hai main': Harry Kane's Hindi dialogue returns after Ballon d'Or victory
Remember when Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan taught Harry Kane how to speak Hindi?
Well, that video has taken on a whole new meaning after the England captain won the 2026 Ballon d'Or in London on Monday.
National Award winning actor Kartik Aaryan revisited their hilarious interaction on Instagram on Tuesday to congratulate the Bayern Munich striker on becoming the best footballer in the world.
And his message was simple.
"Congratulations Champion @harrykane. So well deserved @ballondorofficial"
The timing couldn't have been better, considering what Kane was trying to say in Hindi when the two met more than two years ago.
The memorable interaction took place in March 2024, when Kartik visited Munich ahead of Bayern Munich's Bundesliga clash against Borussia Dortmund.
During the visit, Kartik challenged Kane to deliver a famous dialogue from his upcoming film Chandu Champion.
"Chandu nahi, champion hai main!"
For those unfamiliar with Hindi, the dialogue roughly translates to "I am not Chandu, I am a champion."
Kane gave it his best shot, attempting to repeat the Hindi dialogue while Kartik helped him with the pronunciation.
Both eventually burst into laughter.
The video became a talking point among Bollywood and football fans, bringing together two stars from completely different worlds.
And now, more than two years later, both have something special to celebrate.
Kartik received his first National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Chandu Champion, a film based on the remarkable journey of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist.
He shared the prestigious honour with Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty, who won for his outstanding performance in Bramayugam.
For Mammootty, it was his fourth National Film Award for Best Actor, further cementing his place among India's finest actors.
Kane, meanwhile, won the 2026 Ballon d'Or after an extraordinary season with Bayern Munich.
The England captain became the first English footballer to win the prestigious honour since Michael Owen in 2001.
When Kartik taught Kane that Hindi dialogue in 2024, it was simply a fun moment between a Bollywood actor and a football superstar.
But looking back at it after Kane's Ballon d'Or triumph, the words couldn't have been more fitting.
"Chandu nahi, champion hai main!"
Well, Harry Kane can certainly say that now!