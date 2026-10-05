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Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns as India captain at Hong Kong Sixes

Team India eyes redemption at thrilling Hong Kong Sixes competition

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
AP

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back for India!

The 36-year-old will captain the Men in Blue at the 2026 Hong Kong Sixes, with seven leading Indian cricketers set to take on the fast-paced six-a-side format from October 30 to November 1.

The seasoned India pacer has consistently shut down talks of returning to the India side, despite stellar performances in the domestic circuit and the Indian Premier League, but on Monday, it was announced that he would be leading a team comprising performers Krunal Pandya, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and T. Natarajan.

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The squad brings together a mix of international experience, explosive batting, all-round ability and specialist bowling to one of cricket’s fastest and most entertaining formats.

With only six players on the field, the Hong Kong Sixes is a format where there is little room to settle in. Matches are fast-paced, high-scoring and built around attacking cricket, with batters encouraged to go after the bowling and every player required to contribute across disciplines.

That makes the Indian line-up particularly intriguing. Bhuvneshwar brings years of international and IPL experience and the ability to make an impact with the new ball, while Pandya provides the versatility of a proven all-rounder. Rana adds aggressive stroke-play and experience at the top of the order, while Shashank and Tewatia bring proven finishing ability. Tripathi adds attacking intent, with Natarajan providing a specialist left-arm pace option.

Team India will return to the Hong Kong Sixes looking to go deeper into the competition after opening their 2025 campaign with a two-run DLS victory over Pakistan, before exiting the tournament following defeats in their subsequent matches.

The challenge will be formidable. Pakistan enter the 2026 edition as defending champions, having defeated debutants Kuwait in last year's final to claim a record sixth Hong Kong Sixes title.

The 2026 tournament will feature eight major cricketing nations alongside four Associate Members, setting the stage for three days of fast-paced, attacking cricket at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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