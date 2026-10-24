The 36-year-old returned to India's playing XI in the first T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch, marking his first appearance for the national side since 2022. His recall came after consistent performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has revealed that he never made an India comeback his goal during his four-year absence from the national team, crediting his family for helping him stay focused on his career without the pressure of returning to international cricket.

Speaking in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Bhuvneshwar said his family played a crucial role during the difficult period by never bringing up the prospect of his return to the national team.

"Credit goes to my family as well. It might be surprising, but we never once talked about my comeback to India, not even for a single day. I think that played a big role," he said.

The pacer said he had not discussed an India comeback with his family even once during his time away from the national side. He believes that helped him avoid unnecessary pressure and concentrate on his game.

He stressed that having no expectations did not mean he had stopped preparing or trying to contribute to his team.

The bowler said he entered the last two IPL seasons without setting personal targets, although he continued to work on his fitness, bowling skills and mental strength.

Bhuvneshwar's performances for RCB have helped him return to the national setup. He has taken 45 wickets in 31 IPL matches for the franchise, averaging 22.55 with an economy rate of 8.52.

"I know I didn't play for the country. But the things I did, the maturity that came in me as a person, I think it taught me to just be in the present," he said.

He said the period away from international cricket also helped him grow as a person and become more mature.

Bhuvneshwar added that he did not set expectations for himself over the past three to four years. Instead, he focused on the work in front of him and learnt to live in the moment.

"There's hardly any pride bigger than that of representing your country. I am getting to do that again, so I'm really happy," he said.

Despite the long gap, Bhuvneshwar said representing India remained a special honour. He expressed happiness at getting another opportunity to wear the national jersey.

Bhuvneshwar also admitted that he never imagined winning two IPL titles in successive seasons and was surprised by how quickly the four years away from India had passed.

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