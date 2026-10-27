Bhuvneshwar Kumar records worst numbers in T20 return

The Indian pacer recorded disappointing numbers in his return to India’s T20 side
Dubai: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s much-anticipated return to India’s T20 international team has failed to go to plan, with the experienced fast bowler enduring another expensive outing against New Zealand.
India’s victory in the third match of the five-game series has given them an unassailable 3-0 lead, but Kumar’s individual performances have raised questions over his ability to rediscover his best form at international level.
The 36-year-old returned to the T20I setup after an absence of almost four years, with expectations high following his impressive performances in the Indian Premier League.
However, Kumar has struggled to make an impact with the ball, conceding 49 runs without taking a wicket in the opening match before giving away another 50 runs in the second, despite claiming one wicket.
His difficult start continued in the third T20I, where he conceded 40 runs without taking a wicket as New Zealand posted a competitive total.
Across his first three appearances, Kumar has conceded 139 runs and claimed just one wicket, making him India's most expensive bowler in terms of total runs conceded during the series.
The numbers make for disappointing reading for a bowler whose experience and ability to generate movement with the new ball were expected to strengthen India's attack.
Kumar earned his recall following productive IPL campaigns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, taking 28 wickets during the 2026 season after claiming 17 the previous year. His performances in the tournament had suggested he could still make a significant contribution at international level.
India's bowling coach Morne Morkel had urged the veteran to remain patient ahead of the third match, acknowledging the expectations surrounding his return after such a lengthy absence.
"Look, I've got a lot of sympathy for his return," Morkel said.
"The reason why I say that is, one, there will be expectation after four years to come out. He's done exceptionally well in the IPL."
Morkel also encouraged Kumar to focus on his own game rather than become distracted by the pressure surrounding his comeback.
"And for me, that has been the message from the start when he joined the squad, is to, you know, don't chase anything. Just be you. Yes, there will be expectations. But just every game you'll get better and every game you'll find your rhythm. So let's not think about any outside noises. Just be you and connect with that."
With India having already secured the series, Kumar will have further opportunities to find his rhythm in the remaining two matches.
For now, however, his return has been overshadowed by expensive spells and a solitary wicket, leaving the experienced pacer with work to do to justify the expectations surrounding his comeback.