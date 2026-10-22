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Bhuvneshwar Kumar concedes 49 runs in first T20I since 2022

Bhuvneshwar Kumar struggles on T20I return, concedes 49 runs in four overs

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar warms up before the start of the fifth T20 international cricket match between India and West Indies at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 17, 2026.
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar warms up before the start of the fifth T20 international cricket match between India and West Indies at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 17, 2026.
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Dubai: Bhuvneshwar Kumar endured a difficult return to T20 international cricket, conceding 49 runs in four overs against New Zealand in his first appearance in the format since November 2022.

The experienced India pacer finished with an economy rate of 12.20 and failed to take a wicket, managing just four dot balls as New Zealand piled up 225 in the first innings.

Tim Seifert was the most successful batter against Bhuvneshwar, scoring 18 runs off the Indian bowler. Bhuvneshwar also conceded two sixes and three fours during his spell, struggling to contain New Zealand’s aggressive approach.

However, Bhuvneshwar was not the only Indian bowler to have a difficult outing. All five bowlers used by India conceded more than 40 runs, highlighting the challenge posed by New Zealand’s batting line-up.

Axar Patel was the most expensive, giving away 51 runs, while Arshdeep Singh conceded 45. Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy leaked 40 runs each.

Bhuvneshwar’s return comes after nearly four years away from T20 internationals. His previous appearance in the format was against New Zealand in November 2022.

Known for his swing and ability to trouble batters with the new ball, the 36-year-old has been a key figure in India’s limited-overs setup in the past. His latest performance, however, underlined the difficulty of returning to international cricket after a lengthy absence.

With New Zealand reaching 225, India’s bowlers will need a stronger showing in upcoming matches to prevent opposition batters from dictating terms.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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