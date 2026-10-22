Bhuvneshwar Kumar concedes 49 runs in first T20I since 2022

Known for his swing and ability to trouble batters with the new ball, the 36-year-old has been a key figure in India’s limited-overs setup in the past. His latest performance, however, underlined the difficulty of returning to international cricket after a lengthy absence.

However, Bhuvneshwar was not the only Indian bowler to have a difficult outing. All five bowlers used by India conceded more than 40 runs, highlighting the challenge posed by New Zealand’s batting line-up.

Tim Seifert was the most successful batter against Bhuvneshwar, scoring 18 runs off the Indian bowler. Bhuvneshwar also conceded two sixes and three fours during his spell, struggling to contain New Zealand’s aggressive approach.

The experienced India pacer finished with an economy rate of 12.20 and failed to take a wicket, managing just four dot balls as New Zealand piled up 225 in the first innings.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.