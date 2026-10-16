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Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaces Arshdeep Singh for the final T20I against West Indies

Bhuvneshwar Kumar steps in for injured Arshdeep Singh in T20I series decider

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C) of India celebrates the dismissal of Roston Chase (not pictured) of West Indies during the 2nd ODI match at Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 11, 2019.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C) of India celebrates the dismissal of Roston Chase (not pictured) of West Indies during the 2nd ODI match at Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 11, 2019.
AFP

Dubai: India have added Bhuvneshwar Kumar to their squad for the fifth and final T20I against West Indies after Arshdeep Singh sustained an injury to his bowling shoulder.

Arshdeep was struck by a short delivery from West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph during the final over of India's chase in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The left-arm pacer was unable to continue batting, leaving the field in discomfort as India suffered a 24-run defeat.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Arshdeep had sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder, adding that a decision on his participation in the final T20I would depend on his recovery. The BCCI honorary secretary Devajit Saikia then announced the addition of Bhuvi to the squad on Friday.

Arshdeep has featured in all four matches of the series, claiming five wickets. His best performance came in the third T20I, when he took three wickets to help India secure a 2-1 lead in the five-match contest. West Indies levelled the series at 2-2 with their victory in Hyderabad, setting up a decider in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Bhuvneshwar's inclusion could bring forward his return to international cricket. The experienced seamer was recalled to India's T20I squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, which begins on October 22, after nearly four years away from the national side.

The 36-year-old last played a T20I for India against New Zealand in Napier on November 22, 2022. He has taken 90 wickets in 87 T20Is during his international career.

His experience and ability to swing the new ball could prove valuable as India look to win the series against a West Indies side that has found its rhythm in the last two matches.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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