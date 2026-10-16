His experience and ability to swing the new ball could prove valuable as India look to win the series against a West Indies side that has found its rhythm in the last two matches.

Bhuvneshwar's inclusion could bring forward his return to international cricket. The experienced seamer was recalled to India's T20I squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, which begins on October 22, after nearly four years away from the national side.

Arshdeep has featured in all four matches of the series, claiming five wickets. His best performance came in the third T20I, when he took three wickets to help India secure a 2-1 lead in the five-match contest. West Indies levelled the series at 2-2 with their victory in Hyderabad, setting up a decider in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Arshdeep had sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder, adding that a decision on his participation in the final T20I would depend on his recovery. The BCCI honorary secretary Devajit Saikia then announced the addition of Bhuvi to the squad on Friday.

Arshdeep was struck by a short delivery from West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph during the final over of India's chase in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The left-arm pacer was unable to continue batting, leaving the field in discomfort as India suffered a 24-run defeat.

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