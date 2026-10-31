Arshdeep Singh breaks multiple T20I records despite India's defeat to New Zealand

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh achieves historic 150 T20I wickets milestone
India may have lost the fourth T20I against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, but Arshdeep Singh had plenty of reasons to remember the match.
The left arm pacer created history by becoming the first Indian bowler to claim 150 wickets in men's T20 Internationals.
And that was not the only record he broke.
Arshdeep reached the milestone in just 103 matches, becoming the third fastest bowler to achieve the feat in terms of matches played.
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga share the record, having reached 150 wickets in just 92 matches each.
Hong Kong's Ehsan Khan took 110 matches, while Australia's Adam Zampa needed 116.
Interestingly, Arshdeep is only the second Indian cricketer across men's and women's T20Is to reach the 150 wicket milestone.
India women's star Deepti Sharma was the first to achieve the feat and has claimed 191 wickets in the format.
Arshdeep is also the ninth bowler overall and the third fast bowler to reach 150 wickets in men's T20Is.
And his achievement becomes even more impressive when we look at the number of deliveries he needed.
Sri Lanka's Hasaranga is the fastest to 150 T20I wickets in terms of balls bowled, reaching the landmark in 2,035 deliveries.
Rashid follows with 2,098 balls, while Arshdeep is third with 2,143.
The Indian pacer has also set a new record for the most T20I wickets in a calendar year among bowlers from Full Member nations.
With 40 wickets in 2026, Arshdeep has surpassed Ireland's Joshua Little, who claimed 39 wickets in 2022.
Sri Lanka's Hasaranga took 38 wickets in 2024, while India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed 37 in 2022.
It has been an extraordinary year for Arshdeep, who continues to play a crucial role in India's bowling attack.
Arshdeep has also extended his lead at the top of India's men's T20I wicket taking charts.
With 150 wickets from 103 matches, he is comfortably ahead of Jasprit Bumrah, who has claimed 126 wickets from 100 appearances.
Axar Patel follows with 116 wickets, while Hardik Pandya has 114 and Kuldeep Yadav 98.
For a bowler who made his international debut in 2022, reaching 150 wickets in a little over four years is a remarkable achievement.