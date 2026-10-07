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Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India return hailed by ex-players

Star bowler back after 4 years for India’s tour to New Zealand

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Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India return hailed by ex-players
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"Gratidao."

It was just a one-word Insta post by Nupur Nagar, star India bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s wife, but it conveyed a lot more than just a sense of gratitude. After being out in the wilderness for almost four years, Bhuvneshwar is back for the Men in Blue for the tour to New Zealand, having been chosen in the 16-member T20 squad for five matches starting October 22 in Christchurch.

It marks a return after four years for the 36-year-old, who last played a T20 for India in November 2022.

Bhuvneshwar's return comes on the back of two successful Indian Premier League seasons for champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The veteran pace bowler shone in IPL 2026 with 28 wickets at an outstanding economy rate of 7.95 as Bengaluru defended their title.

Besides the post, Nupur also shared former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik’s video, where he was congratulating the pacer on his return to the Indian team. 

In the video shared on Instagram, Karthik lauded the selectors for making an audacious choice to bring Bhuvneshwar back into the Indian team. He advised the seamer to enjoy the rest of the time he plays international cricket.

"Firstly, well done, selectors, to have the courage to pick someone. It's taken 4 years to pick him back in that Indian team. I am so, so happy, and it couldn't happen to a nicer man. I think he is a very different person to the Bhuvi that played then. I just genuinely wish he goes out there and enjoys the rest of the time that he plays international cricket,” Karthik said.

Other former India stars also chimed in.

“Welcome back, Bhuvi! So happy to see one of India’s finest and most skillful bowlers getting his recognition again. The discipline, hard work and resilience he has shown over the years is truly inspiring. From Uttar Pradesh to the IPL, and now back in the Indian T20 side, this comeback is thoroughly deserved. Keep inspiring, @BhuviOfficial. Your journey is a reminder that hard work always finds its way back,” former India middle-order batter Suresh Raina wrote in an X post. 

"It is a fantastic move as New Zealand presents the ideal conditions for him to make a comeback. He can move it both ways there and dismiss batters. Thank god he is not making a comeback in India or in some other subcontinent conditions. I am happy that the selectors finally decided that Bhuvneshwar needs one more good look in,” former India opener Kris Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel. 

Bhuvneshwar has featured in 87 T20Is for India, claiming 90 wickets at an impressive average of 23.10 while maintaining an economy rate of just 6.96.

Ironically, though, Bhuvneshwar’s inclusion in the T20I squad means he will miss the Hong Kong Sixes, for which he was named skipper.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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