What UAE users should do before trading in to cut the cost of an iPhone 18 Pro
Dubai: The iPhone 18 Pro could cost UAE shoppers significantly more than the current model, but trading in an existing iPhone could help reduce the amount they have to pay for the upgrade.
Apple has yet to announce the UAE price of the iPhone 18 Pro, with analysts expecting the new Pro model to cost between Dh5,099 and Dh5,999. That compares with a starting price of Dh4,699 for the iPhone 17 Pro with 256GB of storage.
The reported iPhone 18 Pro prices are estimates and have not been confirmed by Apple. The final UAE price could vary depending on storage configuration and regional pricing.
For UAE residents planning to upgrade, Apple's Trade In programme could offer one way to offset some of the cost, provided their existing iPhone is eligible and in good condition.
Yes, Apple's Trade In programme allows customers to receive credit for an eligible device, which can then be put towards the purchase of a new iPhone.
Apple's current UAE Trade In programme offers up to Dh2,220 in credit for eligible iPhones, including iPhone 13 and newer models. However, the amount offered depends on the specific model and condition of the device.
That current maximum should not be taken as an indication of what Apple will offer for the iPhone 18 Pro. Apple has not yet announced the trade-in values for the new model.
For someone with a relatively recent iPhone in good condition, however, a trade-in could make the cost of upgrading more manageable by providing credit towards the new device.
The higher the trade-in value, the greater the amount that can be offset from the cost of the new iPhone.
The amount Apple offers is not the same for every device. The value can depend on the model and the condition of the phone.
Before requesting a trade-in, owners should check:
The exact iPhone model and storage capacity
The overall physical condition of the device
Whether the screen is damaged or cracked
Whether the cameras, buttons and other functions are working properly
Whether the device can be switched on and used normally
Apple provides an estimated trade-in value, but the final value can be confirmed after the device is received and inspected.
This means buyers should not automatically assume they will receive the maximum advertised amount for their phone.
Anyone planning to trade in their existing iPhone should first back up their personal data and make sure important photos, contacts and other information have been transferred to their new device or another secure location.
The old phone should then be erased and personal information removed before it is handed over. Customers should also follow Apple's instructions for removing their Apple Account and disabling features such as Find My where required.
It is also worth checking the trade-in terms before completing the transaction, including how the credit will be applied towards the new iPhone and what happens if the device is found to be in a different condition from the initial assessment.