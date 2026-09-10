Apple’s UAE trade-in deals: How much your old iPhone cuts iPhone 18 Pro cost
Dubai: Apple has revealed its new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with UAE pre-orders opening on September 12 and prices starting at Dh5,099.
But for iPhone owners looking to upgrade, the headline price is not necessarily what they will have to pay. Apple’s Trade In service can reduce the cost of a new device by offering credit for an eligible existing iPhone.
With UAE pricing now revealed, buyers can also check the estimated trade-in value of their current iPhone before deciding whether to upgrade.
In the UAE, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Dh5,099, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Dh5,499.
Pre-orders for both models will open on September 12, with sales beginning on September 18.
Both models will be available with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options. Buyers can choose from burgundy, glacier, silver and black.
The higher starting price means that even after applying a trade-in credit, the cost of upgrading can remain significant.
In the UAE, customers trading in an iPhone 13 or later through Apple Trade In can receive between Dh640 and Dh3,260 in credit towards a new device. The amount depends on the device, model, manufacturer and condition.
For example, if an iPhone 17 Pro Max is in good condition, its estimated trade-in value could be around Dh3,000 to Dh3,260. If you were buying the 256GB iPhone 18 Pro for Dh5,099, that would leave you paying approximately Dh1,839 to Dh2,099 after trade-in.
If Apple gives you the full Dh3,260, your out-of-pocket cost would be Dh1,839.
Another example is an iPhone 17 Pro. If Apple estimates its trade-in value at Dh2,300, the calculation would be - Dh5,099 − Dh2,300 = Dh2,799. That means you would pay an estimated Dh2,799 for the iPhone 18 Pro after the trade-in credit.
You can now check the estimated trade-in value of your existing device through the official UAE Apple Store. You will need your iPhone’s serial number. To find it, go to: Settings - General - About
You can then use the serial number to check the estimated trade-in value.
Apple’s online figure is an estimated trade-in value, rather than a guaranteed final amount.
When you trade in your device, an Apple specialist will physically examine it. The final trade-in credit you receive in-store may therefore differ from the online estimate if the condition does not match what was described.
Before requesting a trade-in, check the exact iPhone model and storage capacity, its physical condition and whether the screen is damaged or cracked. You should also make sure the cameras, buttons and other functions work properly and that the device can be switched on and used normally.
Apple says eligible devices can be traded in for trade-in credit or an Apple Gift Card. If a device is not eligible for any trade-in value, it can still be recycled with Apple for free.
Before trading in your existing iPhone, back up your personal data and make sure important photos, contacts and other information have been transferred to your new device or another secure location.
The old iPhone should then be erased and personal information removed before it is handed over. Customers should also follow Apple’s instructions for removing their Apple Account and disabling features such as Find My where required.
Note: The iPhone prices and trade-in values above do not include AppleCare, which costs Dh899.