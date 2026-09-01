UAE flight update today: Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia status; Europe extends Gulf airspace warning

EASA extends Gulf airspace warning to September 30 as airlines continue schedule changes
Dubai: September is beginning with continued uncertainty for UAE air travellers, as airlines operate amid a volatile regional security situation, with several flights delayed or cancelled and international carriers continuing to suspend some services to and from the UAE.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its conflict-zone information bulletin (CZIB) for the Gulf until September 30, warning of continued risks linked to the US-Iran conflict, while Dubai airports are also preparing for heavier passenger traffic as residents and visitors return from their summer holidays.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
Direct hostilities between Washington and Tehran resumed this week following a month-long lull, with US forces striking two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded with ballistic missiles aimed at American positions in Jordan.
The latest escalation comes six months into the conflict, with the Strait of Hormuz closed by Iran and Iranian ports under a US naval counter-blockade, according to the supplied notes. Oil flows through the strait have recovered towards around two-thirds of pre-war levels, but renewed military exchanges are again raising concerns over regional security and markets.
Against this backdrop, EASA on August 31 extended the validity of its CZIB until September 30 and revised its recommendations to reflect the latest risk level. The warning covers all altitudes and flight levels in the Bahrain, Kuwait, Doha, Emirates and Muscat FIRs.
The agency recommends that operators do not fly over waters in the Arabian Gulf within the affected FIRs, except where necessary for arrivals and departures at airports in those FIRs.
It also advises operators to maintain updated risk assessments, contingency plans and close monitoring of developments.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.
UAE, regional airlines
Etihad Airways
Passengers are advised to check their individual flight status before travelling, as schedules can change at short notice.
Abu Dhabi-Bahrain EY647 has arrived.
EY641 is delayed.
EY643 and EY645 are scheduled.
Abu Dhabi-Kuwait EY653 is scheduled.
Emirates
Dubai-Bahrain EK837 and EK839 are scheduled.
Dubai-Kuwait EK857 is scheduled.
EK717 Dubai-Nairobi is cancelled.
EK719 Dubai-Nairobi is also cancelled.
EK261 Dubai-Sao Paulo is delayed.
EK398 Dubai-Bali is delayed.
EK027 Dubai-Glasgow is delayed.
EK707 Dubai-Antananarivo is delayed.
EK362 Dubai-Guangzhou is delayed.
EK209 Dubai-Newark is delayed.
Passengers are advised to check the latest updates through Emirates' official channels before travelling.
flydubai
The airline advises passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.
Air Arabia
The airline has listed cancellations including:
G9068 Sharjah-Kuwait
G9124 Sharjah-Kuwait
G9107 Sharjah-Bahrain
3L020 Abu Dhabi-Kuwait.
Other flights from Dubai are also being affected.
Cancellations
Kenya Airways KQ311 to Nairobi
flynas XY502 to Jeddah
Qeshm Airlines KQ2224 to Lar
Iraqi Airways IA120 to Kirkuk
Delays
SpiceJet flights
SG5023 to Mumbai
SG052 to Pune
SG5156 to Amritsar
Airblue PA411 to Lahore
Kenya Airways KQ305 to Nairobi
Several international airlines continue to adjust their Middle East schedules:
Air Canada: Dubai services suspended until mid-January 2027.
British Airways: Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman services suspended until October 25.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai services suspended until October 24.
KLM: Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam services suspended until September 6.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai services suspended until October 2.
Lufthansa and Swiss: Dubai services suspended until September 13.
Turkish Airlines: Abu Dhabi and Dubai services have resumed, while flights to Iran remain suspended.
The different timelines underline how airlines are taking individual operational decisions based on their own assessments and the evolving security situation.
For UAE passengers flying today:
Check your specific flight status before leaving home, even if it was previously confirmed.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.
Allow four hours when flying from Dubai with flydubai, in line with the airline's guidance.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow additional time for road traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep your contact details updated with the airline so you receive disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Follow official airline and airport channels for the latest updates.