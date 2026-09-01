UAE flight update today: Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia status; Europe extends Gulf airspace warning

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its conflict-zone information bulletin (CZIB) for the Gulf until September 30, warning of continued risks linked to the US-Iran conflict, while Dubai airports are also preparing for heavier passenger traffic as residents and visitors return from their summer holidays.

The agency recommends that operators do not fly over waters in the Arabian Gulf within the affected FIRs, except where necessary for arrivals and departures at airports in those FIRs.

Against this backdrop, EASA on August 31 extended the validity of its CZIB until September 30 and revised its recommendations to reflect the latest risk level. The warning covers all altitudes and flight levels in the Bahrain, Kuwait, Doha, Emirates and Muscat FIRs.

The latest escalation comes six months into the conflict, with the Strait of Hormuz closed by Iran and Iranian ports under a US naval counter-blockade, according to the supplied notes. Oil flows through the strait have recovered towards around two-thirds of pre-war levels, but renewed military exchanges are again raising concerns over regional security and markets.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.